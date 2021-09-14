That's a savings of $48 off list and the lowest price we could find. Plus, use coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to bag free shipping. Buy Now at Meh
Save 50% with coupon code "9CJ7NUYQ", making this $2 under what you'd pay for a similar item elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Pcstyle via Amazon.
- 5-foot cable
- over-voltage protection
- 480Mbps transfer speeds
- Model: FC2020
That's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- built-in cooling fan
- LED glow
- Model: EP-P3105TBEGUS
Apply coupon code "Clock" for a savings of $4. Buy Now at AlphabetDeal
- 30 days free return.
- Available in Silver or Black.
- Temperature display
- Daily or weekly alarms
- Adjustable brightness and sound
That's a great price for a wireless charger as most sellers on Amazon charge over twice the price. Buy Now at IKEA
- Search "00457495" in the IKEA site for White.
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Qi-certified
- LED indicator
- USB power adapter and USB-C cable sold separately
Apply coupon code "PB10" to get this deal. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at aukeyplus.com
- Shipping is $4. (Orders over $25 get free shipping.)
- USB-C and USB-A ports
- supports supports 18W Quick Charge 3.0
Clip the 30% coupon and apply code "VPX2KOP9" to save $42. It's $7 below our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Phcu via Amazon.
- includes 2.0mAh battery pack, charger, screwdriver, and wrench
- protective baffle and security lock
- ergonomic non-slip handle
- variable speed
- LED indicator
- Model: D901
Apply coupon code "LK21DNCB50" for a savings of $17. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Loukin via Amazon.
- conceals surge protectors, power strips, or cords
- measures 15.3" x 5.9" x 5.3"
- 2 holes on each side
- Model: S1101
Lowe's charges $11 with pickup.
Update: It's now $3.83. Buy Now at Amazon
- two thread sizes: 5/16" on the bottom end and 3/8" underneath the stopper
- Model: 88599
With free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS," it's the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now at SideDeal
- measures 10.5" x 7" x 2"
- 6-axis
- Wifi 2.4GHZ
- 360 degree flip
- rechargeable
- app control vial smart device
- Model: NV-06782
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Meh
|68%
|--
|$22
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register