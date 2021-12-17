It's $196 under list price. Buy Now at TomTop
- This item ships from a U.S. Warehouse.
- automatic safety shut-off
- acrylic, aluminum, and stainless steel construction
- Android or Mac OS compatible
- includes protective glasses, usb cable, wrench, whiteboard marker, wood block, paper, and brush
- Model: 7000mw
-
Expires 2/11/2022
-
Apply coupon code "CHRISTMASA5" for a savings of $74, which drops it $40 under our mention from last December.
- Ships from local US warehouse.
- USB connection
- fixed-focus laser
- laser protective cover
- Model: RTOYZZZ-A5-US
Apply coupon code "AA5M40" for a savings of $60.
- Ships from a U.S. warehouse.
- 410x400mm print size
- for wood, bamboo, paper, plastic, leather, and more
- includes goggles, marker, wrench, and brush
- stainless steel backing plate
- Model: A5M40
Apply coupon code "V5XQSV2E" for a savings of $16.
- At this price with Gray Bag.
- Sold by Bianyo Art via Amazon.
- dual chisel and fine point nibs
- polyester storage bag
- alcohol-based ink
- Model: BN1860-72C
That's $5 below Target's price.
- 2 pencils
- 7 illustration markers
- 2 dual-ended art markers
- eraser
- tips/tricks pamphlet
- Model: 2023754
That's half of what you'd pay at a local craft store.
- Available in several colors at this price (Yellow Flame pictured).
- non-toxic and water-based formula
- suited for a variety of surfaces such as wood, paper, canvas, styrofoam, paper mache, and much more
- Model: 21474
It's a savings of up to $25.
That's the best deal we could find by $18.
- includes a sprinkle art shaker, 5 bottles of sprinkles, 12 project sheets, 6 glue tubes, and an instruction sheet
- Model: 747298
It's $180 under list price.
- This item ships from a U.S. Warehouse.
- UV cooling system
- 5.1" x 3.1" x 6.3" printing size
It's $745 under list price.
- Ships from a US warehouse.
- low noise
- rapid heating AC heat bed
- touch control panel
- Model: SWX1
It's $175 under list and the lowest price we could find.
- Ships from a U.S. warehouse.
- 5.1" x 3.1" x 6.5" printing size
- 6" monochrome LCD
- Z-axis rail structure
It's $26 under list and the lowest price we could find.
- LCD display
- measures distance, area, and volume
- 30 data records storage
- Model: MK60
Apply coupon code "DNEF" for a savings of $33.
- 3.2 liters of space inside
- Model: MI-EF001
Apply coupon code "YWVV4NNJ" for a savings of $5.
- Sold by Jetpro via Amazon.
- 0.21-oz. capacity
- adjustable nozzle
- 4 jets
- Model: PJ-1059B
It's $32 under list and the lowest price we could find.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- USB-C quick charge
- IPX7 waterproof rating
- up to 5 hours runtime per charge
- charging case
- Model: PD-BH1086BK
Shop options from 3- to 10-feet tall and 10- to 50-feet wide. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Available in many sizes and several colors (White pictured).
- 170 GSM 100% non-recycled high-density polyethlene
- 90% visibility- and 95% UV-blockage
- reinforced stitched edges
- anti-rust brass grommets
- Model: TAP0
