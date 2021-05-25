Ice Genie Space Saving Ice Cube Maker for $10
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Ice Genie Space Saving Ice Cube Maker
$9.94 $20
free shipping w/ $35

That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Orders of $35 or more bag free shipping, otherwise shipping is $5.99.
Features
  • BPA-free
  • holds up to 120 ice cubes
  • Model: 250569
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Walmart 50% $7 (exp 1 yr ago) $10 Buy Now