New
eBay · 50 mins ago
Hychika Mini Circular Saw
$44 $64
free shipping

You'd pay $13 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by hychika_estore via eBay.
Features
  • 90° cutting angle
  • 4,500rpm cutting speed
  • brushed motor
  • 3 saw blades
  • Model: MS-85C
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 50 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Power Tools eBay Private Label Brands
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 31% -- $44 Buy Now