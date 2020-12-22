That's the best price we could find by $70. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 12-mile max operation speed
- up to 17.4 mph
- built-in Bluetooth speaker
- Model: H1-ALPHA-BLK
It's $4 under list price and difficult to find elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's back in stock on December 23, but can be ordered at this price now.
- 1000 Pieces
- Finished size is 26.75" x 19.75"
- Model: 12556
That's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now at Amazon
- multiple play modes
- includes USB charger
- dances, crawls, sings, & more
- Model: DC13991
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- jaws chomp button
- Model: GNL07
It's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Available in Blue.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $9.95 shipping fee; otherwise, orders of $60 or more ship for free.
- 5 IR sensors
- remote enables 1-key takeoffs and landings
- auto hovering function
- Model: SKY-097B
Shop building sets from $13- specifically LEGO BrickHeadz from $13, Super Mario from $16, and Duplo from $25. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the LEGO Super Mario Whomp’s Lava Trouble Expansion Set for $15.99 ($4 off).
Get ready for Christmas with bikes, dolls, Nerf guns, board games, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Scroll down to see discounted toys marked as "Limited Time Deals."
- Pictured is the Segway Ninebot Kids 14" Bike for $199.99 (low by $20).
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" to save an extra buck for a total of $12 off. Buy Now at Tanga
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
- silicone-based
- 4" storage tin
Save on a selection of Crayola easels and art supplies, as well as Blinger sets, a sand art kit, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Select items are expected to arrive in time for Christmas – the shipping estimate at final check out is your best guide.
- Pictured is the Crayola Mini Wooden Art Easel and Supplies for $31.49 ($14 off).
That's at least $2 less than what you'd pay for comparable tarps elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- Available in Beige and Black, in 4- and 6-foot heights, in select lengths from 25- to 50-feet.
- Sold by apluschoice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- 90% visibility blockage
- reinforced binding and grommets
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at eBay
- four 5.5" x 6" plates
- for use with repair compound (not included)
- Model: RP6IN-4PK
That's a savings of $7 off and a pretty good price for a mask like this (you'd pay about $5 more for a similar mask elsewhere). Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by nobobasics via eBay.
- made of PVC
Take up half off over 150 refurbished items on eBay. There's a wide variety of discounted deals, including audio equipment, robot vacuums, laptops, power tools, and kitchen items. Shop Now at eBay
- See individual product pages for warranty information.
That's a $30 low. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 1 step
- one 2-part support structure
- 2-bottles of industrial grade adhesive w/ application nozzle
- 1-cutting template
- Model: C-W-W
It's the best price we could find by $81. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 12 appliances in one, including toaster, oven, air fryer, dehydrator, and more
- 1800 watts
- measures 17.70" 15.75" x 14.7"
- detachable dip tray
- Model: SM-AIR-1899
Save $161 over the next best price we found in any color. Buy Now at Zoro
- In Maple Cream Brown.
- measures 90.5" W x 90.7" H x 19" D
- 9 shelves
- 4 drawers
- 3 spaces to hang clothes
- Model: 34953
It's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Available in Brown.
- includes enough to cover 10 square feet
- genuine solid Teak wood (Tectona Grandis) in oil finish
- Model: BARE-WF2004
