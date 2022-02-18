You'd pay at least $6 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- adjustable height
- measures 26.5" L x 11.1" W x 4-6" H
- non-slip stepping surface w/ shock-absorbing feature
- Model: HHSTEP
-
-
That's the best price we could find by $200.
- Sold by Woot via Amazon
- 35-lb. flywheel
- water bottle holders
- fully adjustable
- Model: CV102
Clip the 10% off on page coupon and apply code "25RS8DDW" to save a total of $71.
- Sold by Hapbear Chain Store via Amazon.
- nylon grip
- built-in locking structure
- adjustable from 5-lbs. to 25-lbs.
- Model: QL-2-02D
It's the best price we could find by $259.
- It includes a free 90-day trial of the Echelon Premier membership. It provides access to 3,000 live and on-demand connected fitness classes.
- aero handlebars with ergonomic design
- 32 levels of silent magnetic resistance
- extra-large cushioned seat
- slip-resistant padded handlebars
- Model: EX5
It's $360 under list price.
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 220-pound weight capacity
- 12 preset training options
- tracks time, speed, distance, calories, and step progress
- LCD display and monitor
- Model: ETMGY0139
Save on treadmills, exercise bikes, racks, weights, and more.
Pictured is the Flybird Adjustable Folding Weight Bench for $116 ($84 off).
Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. In-store pickup may also be available.
That's $12 off list, the lowest price we could find, and a great deal on a name brand yoga mat.
- 3mm thick
- 68" x 24"
- Model: HHY-CF004B
Apply coupon code "80OS5J33" for a savings of $20.
Sold and shipped by PuTianShiLiGuanMaoYiYouXianGongSi and may take up to 6-weeks to arrive.
- made of BPA-free food-grade silicone
- purposts to slim jawline, tighten facial muscles, and reduce double chin
Choose from 3 sizes, with a savings of up to $90.
It usually ships within 1 to 2 weeks.
- In Chrome or Black.
- 5-foot for $39.07 ($26 low)
- 6-foot for $49.99 ($73 low).
- 7-foot for $59.99 ($90 low).
Coupon code "PREZDAY15" gets the extra discount across eBay's Presidents' Day sale range. It's the first general-use coupon from eBay this year without a minimum spend.
The coupon has a maximum discount of $100, and is limited to two uses per account.
That's a savings of $50 off list price.
- RCA, USB, SD Card, and MP3 inputs
- dual mic inputs
- remote control
- Model: RX38UR
Lots of sneakers are just above the $30 threshold for coupon code "PRESDAY30", so you'll find the best deals on them or if you're stocking up on the cheap graphic T-shirts and pants in this sale. A good choice are the pictured adidas Men's Lite Racer Adapt 3.0 Shoes, which start at $32 after the coupon.
A max. discount of $1,000 applies.
The coupon can be used twice per account.
You can go back as far the iPhone 4 in this sale to get prices starting at $34.95, or opt for something more recent with the iPhone 13 mini, with deals starting from $569.95.
Pictured is the refurb Apple iPhone 12 64GB Smartphone for AT&T for $494.95 ($235 less than new).
That's the best price it's been.
To save $7, apply coupon code "45JTB7SD".
- Available in Black/Red at this price.
- Sold by Jialong Direct via Amazon.
- measures 35.4" x 17"
- made of microfiber PU leather
- Model: BR-PUDP9043
It's a buck under our previous mention, $8 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for this lock (which secures a waterproof connection wherever you need it.)
- certified to a watertight rating of IPX1 to IPX5
- Model: 338622
Clip the 20% off on page coupon and apply code "15HKWUKB" to save $12.
- In Black or Silver.
- Sold by TyhooDirect via Amazon.
- 2 USB output ports
- Type C and micro cable ports
- QC2.0
- Model: 20000M
