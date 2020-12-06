Use coupon code "HOHEMIS79B" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at tiktech.com
- 7 one-tap templates
- foldable
- Model: isx-1
Clip the 20% off on page coupon and apply code "T3F774RS" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Baseus US Tech via Amazon.
- 2 USB ports
- type-c charging port
- Model: X30
Clip the 10% coupon and apply code "EGO99ONG" to save $10 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in White.
- Sold by JS Digital via Amazon.
- USB C PD 3.0 port
- foldable prongs
- Model: JS-CH-2001
Save $9 over the next best price we found by clipping the 30% off on-page coupon and applying code "R9ZUNDSP". Buy Now at Amazon
- In White at this price.
- Sold by Baseus US Tech via Amazon.
- supports SCP, FCP, QC 3.0, PD 3.0, and AFC fast charging protocol
- USB 1.5A, USB-C 1.5A, and USB-C 3.25A ports
- foldable pins
- Model: BS-S915
Apply coupon code "W6WTVN3S" for a savings of $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in White, Black, and Rose Gold (White pictured).
- Sold by Yuwiss Store via Amazon.
- temperature control, over-current protection, and over-voltage protection
- 5-, 7.5-, and 10-watt charging modes
- works with cases up to 5mm
- Qi enabled and UL certified
- Model: Z23
Shop and save on cases for iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the OtterBox Commuter Series Case for iPhone 11 Pro Max for $18.66 (a low by $3).
That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available for pickup only
- for phones between 4" and 8"
- pivot and 360° swivel
Use coupon code "DEALNEWS" to save $28 off list. Buy Now at Tanga
Clip the 10% off on page coupon and apply code "IYQQE3QC" for a savings of $24. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Baseus US Tech via Amazon.
- connects Samsung phone to monitor, keyboard, and mouse
- includes 4K HDMI, 49W type-c charging port, 3 USB 3. 0 ports, 3.5mm port and SD/TF card reader
It's $4 under our mention from October and $9 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Link is for reference only; it must be ordered via Alexa voice command: "Alexa, order a Smart Bulb."
- voice control w/ Alexa or Google Assistant
- Model: W11-N11
It's $108 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 15mm E1 particle board with 30g paper veneer
- 2 doors
- 3 shelves
- Model: Oakes Cabinet
Save $9 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Pick them up in store to save on shipping (which varies by ZIP code).
- 15-foot length (11.69-foot lighted length)
- 70 5mm LED bulbs
- Model: LED8M-70MU-2CG
Save 71% off the list price by applying coupon code "6BAV2DH4". (It's also a $10 drop from our March mention.) Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black.
- Sold by Kolliee via Amazon.
- supports up to 250-lbs.
- adjustable height
- flip up arms
- 360° swivel
- 30° tilt
- Model: KL-1
More Offers
- 7 one-tap templates
- foldable
- Model: isx-1
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|tiktech.com
|21%
|--
|$54
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$55 (exp 2 wks ago)
|$69
|Check Price
Sign In or Register