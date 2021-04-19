Apply coupon code "DN50OFF" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at govee.com
- The 6-Pack drops to $13 after code.
- dusk-to-dawn sensor
- soft light
- plug-in
- Model: B6080
Clip the 6% off on-page coupon and apply code "SMDGAETI" for a savings of $95. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by YRXC USA via Amazon.
- long range RF remote control
- 16 colors, 4 modes, dimmable
- aluminum body
- IP65 waterproof
- 180° adjustable bracket
- 36 LED light chips
- Model: 108W-RGBW
Clip the $10 off on-page coupon and apply code "JESLED25" for a savings of $27. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by JESLED US Direct via Amazon.
- IP67 waterproof
- 2 adjustable lighting modes
- wall-mountable w/ included screws or ground installation w/ stakes
- Model: JD-SLL-14LED
Coupon code "EULG7VW4" takes 50% off. That's $11 less than our mention from last August. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lindaus via Amazon.
- Bluetooth connectivity
- 16 multicolored options
- 360 premium 5050 SMD LEDs
- 40 key remote with dimmer and brightness controls
- Model: 5050,30d
Apply coupon code "60L98L6V" for a savings of $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Litosky Direct via Amazon.
- measures 17" x 8.43"
- E26 base
- Model: LTWS01
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" to make this a low by $7. Buy Now at Tanga
- 3.2-feet each
- two-sided adhesive
- cuttable
- requires 4 AAA batteries (not included)
Save on a variety of smart steplights, pathlights, and floodlights. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Ring Solar Steplight Starter Kit 2-Pack for $64.99 ($15 off).
Apply coupon code "ZD78OPRP" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Yihaiyang via Amazon.
- auto on/off
- flickering flame
- IP65 waterproof
Apply coupon code "DWR3FU49" for a savings of $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Sunvalley Brands via Amazon.
- 3 light temperature modes
- 5 brightness levels
- 90° ajustable arm
- 180° adjustable head
- automatic memory function
- dual power supply
- Model: TT-DL064
Clip the 10% off coupon on the page and apply code "40RRT69N" to save 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Fun-Driving Direct via Amazon.
- compatible with select Toyota, Lexus, and Mazda vehicles
- Model: FDCAFM9
It's $2 under our mention from last September and the lowest price we've seen. It's the best price we could find today by $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Fabricator Tools via Amazon.
- holds steel at 90° and 60°
- measures 3.2" x 3.8" x 0.6"
- Model: MST327
Shop options from 3- to 8-feet tall and 10- to 50-feet wide. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Shipping adds $4.99 or is free with orders of $35 or more.
- Available in many sizes and several colors (Gray pictured).
- 170 GSM 100% non-recycled high-density polyethlene
- 90% visibility and 95% UV blockage
- reinforced stitched edges
- anti-rust brass grommets
- Model: TAP0
It's $26 less than the next best price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code). Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more; it's free to join
- In Brown.
- 12.2" x 20.5" x 20.5"
- UV resistant
- Model: HDR-483903
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|govee.com
|49%
|--
|$12
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register