That's the best deal we could find by $141. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Use coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
- 0.5L trash storage box
- 12° to 15° climb
- 2,600mAh lithium-ion battery
- 120 minutes of cleaning per charge
- two 6.6ft magnetic boundary strips, four side brushes, an extra filter, remote control (w/ 2 AAA batteries), charging dock, AC power adapter, and cleaning tool
- Model: J10C
Apply coupon code "F12CCC8697" for a savings of $50. Buy Now at Gshopper
- 6000Pa suction
- app control
- adjustable cleaning speed
- multiple cleaning modes
- 350ml water tank, 600ml dustbin
- compatible with Alexa and Google Home assistants
- Model: C30B
Clip the $10 off coupon and apply coupon code "LRGNGGYQ" to drop the price $2 under our mention from three weeks ago and to a total savings $63. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Airrobo Direct via Amazon.
- 2,600Pa suction
- app controlled
- compatible w/ Alexa & Google Assistant
- runs up to 140 minutes per full charge
- Model: P10
Apply coupon code "705J2GCZ" for a savings of $93. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Xumming via Amazon.
- Large wheels roll over carpets and climb over door ledges
- Two sweeping brushes in front
- Utilizes suction cleaning rather than roller brush
- Absorbent cloth along the bottom gently polishes your floor
- Smart sensor avoids collisions
Factoring the Kohl's Cash, it's $84 under our mention from last December and the best price we've ever seen. It's the best price we could find today by $189. Apply coupon code "ENJOY15" to get this deal. Buy Now at Kohl's
- The Kohl's Cash can be redeemed online or in-store from November 27 to December 8.
- Alexa compatibility
- 3-stage cleaning system
- edge-sweeping brush
- Model: R677020
It's just over $100 off and at Amazon's all-time best price. Buy Now at Amazon
- suitable for tile, vinyl, laminate, and hardwood
- up to 100 mins of cleaning per charge
- multiple cleaning modes
- Model: VR20T6001MW
It's the lowest price we've seen for a new unit and the best deal we could find by $19. Buy Now at Walmart
- 1500Pa suction power
- Boost-IQ technology
- 3-point cleaning
- 0.6L dustbin
- 100 minutes of continuous cleaning per full charge
- Model: T2123111
You'd pay $20 for just one elsewhere. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
That's just $5 each. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- up to 4 hours' playtime
- up to 33ft range
That's a few bucks under Amazon's price for a pair. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
That's a savings of $23 off list price. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- Includes Identity Scent, Sports Style Scent, Original Scent, Musch Scent, Oceans Scent, and Instinct Scent
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.49 shipping charge.
Clip the 5% off on page coupon and apply code "30COL36W" to save $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Ticonn US via Amazon.
- AWG 23 to AWG 7 crimping tool
- 1,200 wire terminals
- storage bag
- Model: 391
That's the lowest price we could find by $26. Buy Now at Amazon
- In 1-Slice at this price.
- includes griddle w/ glass lid, 4-cup coffeemaker, and toaster oven
- measures 10.6" x 10" x 16.3"
- Model: EBK8806BL
That's a $13 drop and the best price we've seen for this game, which comes from the makers of the popular Exploding Kittens. Buy Now at Amazon
- for 2-6 players
- recommended for ages 7 years & up
- includes 120 cards, 7 tokens, & 2 foam burritos
- Model: TTB-CORE-1
