New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
GOTRAX Shift S1 Electric Bike
$499 $550
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $301. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Available in White.
Features
  • 350W motor
  • 36V battery
  • foldable frame
  • 20MPH top speed
  • up to 15 miles per charge
  • cruise control
  • Model: GT-S1
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Bicycling Walmart Private Label Brands
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Walmart 9% -- $499 Buy Now