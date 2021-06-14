Frozen 2 Adventures in Arendelle 10-Doll Collector Set for $8

It's $32 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- pad your order to over $35 to bag free shipping, otherwise the $5.95 fee will apply
- 10 figures
- Model: 218591
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 5/5
That's a $30 drop in the last week for a total savings of $70 off list price. (It's also a great way to get your kids to play outside on Planet Earth.) Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee. (Not a member? See the offer below.)
- Shipping may vary by Zip Code, but averages about $18.
- holds 2 riders
- LED headlights and sound controls
- 2.5 mph low speed, 5 mph max speed and 2.5 mph reverse
- includes seat belts
- Model: SMS-PLS-2002
Save $10 by applying coupon code "I9NHOQPX". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Pro Plus via Amazon.
- wooden
- 16 Hercules acrobat model blocks
- 2 sizes (3.34" x 2.75" and 2.16" x 2.75")
- Model: HJ016
That's the best price we could find for a comparable unicycle by $5. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by A Plus Choice via eBay.
- Available at this price in Red.
- Quick release seat post
- Steel fork
- Model: 04UBK003-20-R02
Apply coupon code "LQQ2HQ6R" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by FunCombo Direct via Amazon.
- includes bubble machine, 3 120mL bottles bubble solution, 2 bubble blowing bars, and user manual
- Model: 8415365454
Save on a selection of 6 sets. Shop Now at Zavvi
- Coupon codes for each set are listed on the individual product page.
- Pictured is the LEGO Technic Liebherr R 9800 Excavator for $329.99 (low by $120).
That's the lowest price we could find by $299. Buy Now at Costco
- 196cc four-stroke single cylinder engine
- automatic transmission w/ dry clutch chain drive
- faux gas tank for closed storage
- carbureted and air-cooled
- supports up to 200 lbs
It's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 9" x 2" x 5"
- barrel spins & lights up when trigger pulled
- Model: CSP
Shop and save on over 2,000 items including cornhole sets, trampolines, swing sets, bounce houses, badminton sets, and so much more. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Shipping adds $4.99 or is free with orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured is the Major League Toss Baseball Bean Bag Toss Game Cornhole Set for $173.99 ($40 off).
Save on clothing, electronics, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
Redeem this $15 rebate for the best price we could find by as much. Buy Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Limit of 2 rebates per household.
- Thank you for the reader feedback, for ease, we've included a link to the rebate terms (as well as a list of participating retailers) here.
Save on patio umbrellas, lounge chairs, sun shades, grills, fire pits, garden tools, fences, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured is the Topcobe Hammock Hanging Rope Chair for $37.88 ($57 off).
That's $12 less than our mention from two weeks ago, and a savings of up to $336 off list price. Shop Now at Walmart
- available in weights between 10 lbs. and 80 lbs. (can edit each of the three)
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Designed to fit 99% of toilets
- Fixes no/slow refilling, running, and noisy toilets
- Model: 528MP
It's $13 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Mudeela Direct via Amazon.
- adjustable
- 8 tiers
- fits in cabinet
- Model: 8541990621
Apply coupon code "V7R9VL2K" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available for this price in Black/Red.
- Sold by Jialong Direct via Amazon.
- measures 35.4" x 17"
- made of microfiber PU leather
- Model: BR-PUDP9043
Clip the 20% off on page coupon and apply code "9A2CG63E" for a 50% savings, which drops it $3 under our November mention. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Pendoo-US via Amazon.
- Allwinner H616 Cortex A53 quad CPU
- supports 4K/6K and 3D
- 4GB RAM + 64GB flash
- Android 10.0
- Model: T95
