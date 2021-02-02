You'd pay between $32 and $40 elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's
- In Fretwork Black.
- 1" x 48" x 2-foot
- Model: 73004786
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
That's $25 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by junxiong2017 via eBay.
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- designed to improve acoustics in recording studios, practice rooms, or home entertainment centers
- Model: MG12121
The next best price is $4 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- 360 yards total
- 0.94" x 60 yards
- UV and sunlight resistant
- Model: 2090
That's a low by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- takes 15-25 minutes to set and cures in 1 hour
- Model: 8257
That's a buck under list. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- durable, resilient poly foam
- works with virtually every type of caulk and sealant
- Model: C22H
That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Amazon
- for bathrooms up to 65 sq. ft.
- 1300-watt heater
- 100-watt light required (not included)
- Model: 655
That's a low by $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- It's in stock on February 5, but can still be purchased at this price now.
- functional custom shelving
- can hold up to 1,000 lbs.
- Model: 90124
That's a $6 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- 45" metal rail extension
- filter extends from 25" to 45"
- Model: AWS1145
That's the best deal we could find by $15. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Available via curbside pickup only (unless you feel like paying $79 for truck delivery).
- includes 21 1-in bits, 7 2-in bits, 3 nut drivers, 3 magnetic bit tip holders, and a 3/8" socket adapter
- Model: CMAF1333
It's 40% off. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Pick it up in store to save $79 on delivery.
- covers 0.48 square feet
- indoor/outdoor tile can be used in damp or wet areas
- rectified edge treatment that does not require grout
- Model: 20-616
Save on a variety of patio furniture sets, tables, chairs, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Leisure Made Draper 4-Piece Metal Frame Patio Conversation Set with Cushions for $779.40 (low by $218).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees.
It's $40 off list and the lowest price we could find. Plus, it's available for store pickup for a last-minute gift. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $69 delivery fee.
- 12A motor
- cast-aluminum base and motor housing
- rough and micro-fine depth adjustments
- Model: K11RTA-03
It's the lowest shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- It will be back in-stock on February 16, but it can be ordered now at this price.
That's $15 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Shipping adds $5.99, or get free shipping with orders of $39 or more.
- Requires 4 AAA batteries (not included).
- infrared technology
- for use w/ soap, sanitizer, or lotion
- Model: CNH7000G
You'd pay around $5 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's in stock February 17th but can be ordered now.
- rust resistant
- safe scrapping safety stop
- 3 positions for multi-purpose use
- Model: 66-0445
Save $2 off list price and the lowest price we've seen in any color. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Blue.
- made with recycled cotton fibers
- Model: 79184
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|--
|$31
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register