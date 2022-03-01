April showers bring May flowers, and the severe weather season. Be prepared with this generator that's a low by $50. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Autocare Depot via eBay.
- 5,250 peak watts
- 4,250 rated watts with gas
- 4,750 watts / 3,850 watts with propane
- electric or remote start
- 4-gallon tank capacity
- 4 stroke, air cooled OHV engine
- Model: FG5250PBR
Published 52 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
Similar 2000W generators go for $100 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- 1650-watt of consistent running power and up to 2000-watt at peak performance
- two 120-Volt AC outlets and one 12-Volt DC outlet
- Model: 62002
It's the lowest price we could find by $74. Buy Now at Amazon
- runs on gasoline or propane
- uses 1.2-quarts and has low oil shut-off sensor
- electric start (battery included)
- 9375 starting watts and 7500 running watts on gasoline
- 8400 starting watts and 6750 running watts on propane
- built-in surge protector
- Model: 100891
That's the best price we could find by $99. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by durapowers via eBay
- 4,000 peak watts / 3,500 running watts
- up to 10 hours runtime
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by americanclassicmotors via eBay
- compatible with a wide range of models, listed on product page.
- Model: 960
Save on an array of hand tools, power tools, and accessories from DeWalt, Milwaukee, Makita, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M12 12V 3/8" Cordless Ratchet for $89.90 (low by $39)
It's $16 under what you would pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via eBay.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
Apply coupon code "80ML4DGZ" for a savings of $151. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Blackstone RC via Amazon.
- air optical flow and air pressure altitude control system
- built-in WiFi
- one key auto-take off and land
- Model: H6
It's a buck under our previous mention, $8 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for this lock (which secures a waterproof connection wherever you need it.) Buy Now at Amazon
- certified to a watertight rating of IPX1 to IPX5
- Model: 338622
It's $3 under what you would pay for 4-gallon container at Home Depot. (This container holds 8-gallons.) Buy Now at Amazon
- holds up to 50lbs of rock salt (8 gallons)
- flip lid and pour spout
- Model: 09801GRAY-ONL
Clip the 10% off on page coupon and apply code "2UP4NYRR" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Smootherpro Inc. via Amazon.
- brass with copper plating
- compatible with Pilot G2 Gel Refill
- Model: SE303
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|29%
|--
|$650
|Buy Now
