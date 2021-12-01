It's the best price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- portable
- Model: FG-16
Prime members save 50% off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Need more? The 4-pack is $19.98 for Prime members (60% off) and the 6-pack is $29.99 (50% off).
- Sold by QZB via Amazon.
- IP65 waterproof
- auto on/off
- Model: YH-6099S 2-Pack
That's a $6 shipped low. Buy Now at Amazon
- for 9 gauge through 22 gauge high-tensile steel wire and aluminum wire
- Model: IWTPLB-Z
Apply coupon code "7R35GR82" for a savings of $26. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Yomisga-US via Amazon.
- built- in 2,400mAh lithium rechargeable battery
- 3 modes
- 3 adjustable heads
- IP65 waterproof
- Model: 003
Save on over 90 grills. Prices start at $23. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Select items may only be available for in-store pickup.
- Pictured is the Nexgrill 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill for $199 ($150 off).
Save on thousands of items, including outdoor recreation vehicles, heaters, garden tools, clothing and boots, Christmas decor, and kids' toys. Shop Now at Tractor Supply Co.
- Orders $59 or more ship free. Large items may have additional fees. In-store pickup may also be available.
Save on portable power stations, solar generators, and solar panels. (Prices drop via coupon codes noted on product pages.) Shop Now at Jackery, Inc
- Pictured is the Jackery Explorer 240 Portable Power Station for $159.99 after coupon (a $40 low).
This 2-pack starts above $20 via third party sellers. Buy Now at Walmart
- They're available in Grey
- Stack your order to over $35 to bag free shipping, otherwise the $5.99 fee will apply
You'd pay $6 more via eBay. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP
- Corrosion resistant black oxide coating
- 135 degree split point tip
- Model: 48-89-1561
There are several promotions available for this selection of items, including BOGO deals, member only discounts (it's free to sign up), and over 200 items in the sale category. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Fulfill your outdoor kitchen dreams and make your own restaurant style pizza in the comfort of your own home when you shop and save up to $120 Ooni outdoor pizza ovens. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge shipping fees (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery, although availability also varies by ZIP code.
- Pictured is the Ooni Fyra 12" Wood Pellet Outdoor Pizza Oven for $279.20 ($70 off).
Extra storage is something we could all use more of, save today on select models via code "HOLIDAY21". Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Arrow 10x10-Foot Metal Vertical Storage Shed for $458.99 ($81 off).
Apply coupon code "YWVV4NNJ" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jetpro via Amazon.
- 0.21-oz. capacity
- adjustable nozzle
- 4 jets
- Model: PJ-1059B
Clip the 5% off on page coupon and apply code "30COL36W" to save $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Ticonn US via Amazon.
- AWG 23 to AWG 7 crimping tool
- 1,200 wire terminals
- storage bag
- Model: 391
It's $233 under list price. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- day/night vision
- 3.6mm lens
- 2D-noise reduction
- adjustable camera height
- Model: CT736PB
Clip the on-page coupon and apply code "MOS3XO99" to save a total of $42. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Garingk via Amazon.
- 106-peices of first aid supplies
- 14 survival tools
- 600D nylon bag
- Model: 0100
