Excalibur 21" Scroll Saw w/ Foot Switch for $489
New
eBay · 38 mins ago
Certified Refurb Excalibur 21" Scroll Saw w/ Foot Switch
$489 $575
free shipping

Coupon code "PICKCR4SUMMER" cuts it to $111 under the best price we could find for a new one, although most charge around $700 or more. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by CPO via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • 2" cutting capacity
  • 45-degree right table tilt & 38-degree left table tilt
  • Model: EX-21
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PICKCR4SUMMER"
  • Expires 6/1/2021
    Published 38 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Scroll Saws eBay Private Label Brands
Refurbished Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 15% -- $489 Buy Now