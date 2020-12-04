You'd pay $89 more for a similar build from Microsoft direct. For further comparison, the regular retail price of a Microsoft 365 Personal 1-year subscription is $70 alone. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- Intel Celeron N3350 Apollo Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 14.1" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode 64-bit
- includes Microsoft 365 Personal for 1 year
- Model: EVC141-6BK
-
Published 3 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
The Staples Cyber Monday Sale has strong discounts on a number laptops from Lenovo, HP, and other major brands, many of which are at the lowest price we've seen Shop Now at Staples
That's $200 off and still the best price we've see for this well-spec'd 17" laptop. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WC0015US
That's $140 under our May mention, $220 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at HP
- 2nd-gen. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 LCD display
- 12GB RAM and 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 5NV50AV_1
Save 26% off the list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: F512JA-OH71
Save on a range of electronics, small appliances, TVs, gaming accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Dell 27" IPS LED FHD FreeSync Monitor (SE2719HR) for $119.99 (low by $20).
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black/Active Gold and in limited sizes in
Legend Ink/White.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
That's $45 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black
- Sold by Shoebacca via eBay
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
It's $4 under our mention from October and $9 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Link is for reference only; it must be ordered via Alexa voice command: "Alexa, order a Smart Bulb."
- voice control w/ Alexa or Google Assistant
- Model: W11-N11
It's $108 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 15mm E1 particle board with 30g paper veneer
- 2 doors
- 3 shelves
- Model: Oakes Cabinet
Save $9 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Pick them up in store to save on shipping (which varies by ZIP code).
- 15-foot length (11.69-foot lighted length)
- 70 5mm LED bulbs
- Model: LED8M-70MU-2CG
Save 71% off the list price by applying coupon code "6BAV2DH4". (It's also a $10 drop from our March mention.) Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black.
- Sold by Kolliee via Amazon.
- supports up to 250-lbs.
- adjustable height
- flip up arms
- 360° swivel
- 30° tilt
- Model: KL-1
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|37%
|$150 (exp 1 wk ago)
|$150
|Buy Now
|Microsoft Store
|$179 (exp 2 wks ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register