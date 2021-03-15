GlacialPure offers its GlacialPure EDR3RXD1 Refrigerator Water Filter 2-Pack for $39.99. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at GlacialPure
- reduces 24 contaminants
- NSF/ANSI standard 42
- Up to 6-mo. filter life
- Model: EDR3RXD1 (2-Pack)
Expires 4/2/2021
That's a savings of $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Embather via Amazon.
- measures 20.8" x 18.1"
- supports up to 88-lbs.
- heat resistant to 450°F
- 304 stainless steel
- food safe
- Model: EM17DDSG12
Apply coupon code "famcute65" for a savings of $28. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Famcute via Amazon.
- leather sheath
- African rosewood handle
- Model: SHG-0065
Apply coupon code "MULLI35BD" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Red only at this price.
- Sold by Mulli Store via Amazon.
- 22W motor
- 3 stainless steel blades
- USB-C rechargeable
- Model: S01
It's about $65 under what you'd pay for a new unit at your local Sam's Club. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by nobodylower via eBay.
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- 12 preset cooking functions
- auto shut off
- Model: K50786
Shop discounted cookware, bakeware, and more. (Prices are as marked.) Shop Now at Le Creuset
- Pictured is the Le Creuset Heritage Square Baking Dish 2-Pack for $50 ($17 off).
- Orders of $99 or more ship free; otherwise shipping adds $5.99.
It's really strong price for a 16-piece set. Buy Now at IKEA
- Opt for in-store pickup (availability varies by zip code) to avoid the $5 shipping fee
- four of each pictured utensil
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 200mL capacity
- Model: COM-099
Save $32 off the list price when you apply coupon code "65T7KGGH". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Hodekt via Amazon.
- BPA-free
- dishwasher safe
- made of food safe PP materials
- icon identification
- juice groove
It's $21 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- high carbon steel blade
- leather wrapped handle w/ steel guard & pommel
- Model: 901132
That's $40 less than the next best we could find for a similar one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Northern Tool via eBay
- 4" x 10" tires
- Model: 01728
While some stores match this price, the next best costs $4 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Natural.
- Yellow Cedar Wood
- 40" x 11" x 19"
- Model: 4963N
It's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- shoot scenes up to a 1/2 mile away
- detachable clamps work on most phones
- multi-coated lanthanide optical glass
- BK4 prism
- Model: APL-JS2040XJJ04
