EveryDrop by Whirlpool Replacement Refrigerator Water Filter 1
$43 $50
GlacialPure offers its GlacialPure EDR3RXD1 Refrigerator Water Filter Combo 3-Count for $54. Cut it to $43 via coupon code "DEALNEWS". Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at GlacialPure

Features
  • reduces 24 contaminants
  • NSF/ANSI standard 42
  • Up to 6-mo. filter life
  • Model: EDR3RXD1
  • Code "DEALNEWS"
  • Expires 2/19/2021
    Published 2/12/2021
    Verified 1 hr ago
3 comments
AgentKLM
It looks like they finally fixed the ad to reflect the link, a little bit late for me, but supposedly the company is going to mail me the edr1rxd1 filters I need, we will see.
43 min ago
AgentKLM
Link takes you to wrong filter, caused me to buy wrong ones and company is not responding to chat, phone or email to cancel or change order. Thanks for that deal news!
1 day 13 hr ago
AgentKLM
Deal News says Model: EDR1RXD1, but link says Model: EDR3RXD1. Not sure if they are the same, waiting on website to respond to my question on my order.
1 day 17 hr ago

