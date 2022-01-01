It's $729 under list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- In White.
- Wide opening door
- Water-resistant pillow
- Quick Fill faucet
- Built in Safe Reach grab bar
- Tile flange included
- Easy step low threshold, secure footing slip-resistant flooring and ADA compliant contoured seating
- Model: LS2653LWS-CP
Expires 1/1/2022
Published 16 min ago
Start saving early with family discounts, kitchen upgrades, and more. Plus, they're promoting sustainability. So yeah... Shop Now at IKEA
- Pickup in store to save on delivery fees.
Save on a range of items, including TVs, laptops, small appliances, and more, with many ready in one hour for store or curbside pickup. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for pickup to save $5.99 on shipping; orders over $35 ship free.
Save on phone accessories, computer parts and peripherals, workout gear, shoes, and much more besides. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Monster Superstar S110 Bluetooth Speaker for $20 ($10 off list).
Prime members take up to half off toys, small appliances, clothing, accessories, kitchen items, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
This is a huge discount increase over our post of 50% off from five days ago. There's still time to grab those last minute items to help bring a little holiday cheer to your decor. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Stock will vary by zip code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Holiday Living 25-Count 12-Foot Multicolor LED Light String for $2.50 ($7 off).
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
That is a low by $10. Buy Now at Lowe's
- ToughCase+ system
- bit-bar design
- extended FlexTorq Zone
- Model: DWACFT100SET
Save on a selection of drills, miter saws, table saws, combo kits, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR 3-Tool Woodworking Kit for $299 (low by $121).
Apply coupon code "YWVV4NNJ" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jetpro via Amazon.
- 0.21-oz. capacity
- adjustable nozzle
- 4 jets
- Model: PJ-1059B
Apply code "YC55" to save $5 and get the best price we could find. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
- for car, office, or home
- adhesive backing
- Model: C55
Third-party eBay sellers charge at least $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Expected in stock soon but can be ordered now at this price.
That's a $7 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Wonderlabs via Amazon.
- works with most rocker switches and buttons
- compatible with Alexa, Google Home, HomePod, and IFTTT
- 3M mounting sticker
- built-in timers
- Model: SWITCHBOT-S1
