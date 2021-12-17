That's $879 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- In White or Biscuit.
- 13 fully adjustable and directional hydro-therapeutic whirlpool massage jets
- shower head with a 60" reach
- watertight pressure seal
- built-in grab bar
- Model: LS2653LWH
-
Expires 1/1/2022
Published 24 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
That's a buck under our mention from last month, and a low by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5-Amp, 24-Volt AC sensor
- Model: 96100
It's $10 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by EverydayPure via Amazon.
- cotton terry surface
- fits mattresses up to 14" deep
- protects against fluids, dustmites, and bacteria
- Model: B006MV7WIO
That's a savings of $57 off the list price. Buy Now at Homary
- ceramic valve
- brass body and spout
- includes faucet and mounting hardware
- Model: J020185-4-US
Apply coupon code "LXT5GYFQ" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in select colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by Three Poodle via Amazon.
- measures 72"L x 55"W
Save on bedding, kitchen items, vacuums, outdoor items, and more. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Orders over $39 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $5.99.
You can use it for a gag gift or as a substitute for a snoring bedtime companion. It's the lowest shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's available at this price in Blue.
- measures 22" x 12" x 6"
That's at least $7 less than the best we could find for a similar but slightly smaller Eddie Bauer throw. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's available in several colors (Fair Isle Dark Steel pictured)
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
- Pictured is the Cheyenne 55000-BTU Brown Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $304 ($76 off and a price low).
- Choose curbside pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or large item shipping fees. Also get free shipping on many items with orders of $45 or more.
That is a low by $10. Buy Now at Lowe's
- ToughCase+ system
- bit-bar design
- extended FlexTorq Zone
- Model: DWACFT100SET
Save on a selection of drills, miter saws, table saws, combo kits, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR 3-Tool Woodworking Kit for $299 (low by $121).
Apply coupon code "DNEF" for a savings of $33. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- 3.2 liters of space inside
- Model: MI-EF001
Apply coupon code "YWVV4NNJ" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jetpro via Amazon.
- 0.21-oz. capacity
- adjustable nozzle
- 4 jets
- Model: PJ-1059B
It's $32 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at ipoweradd.com
- Bluetooth 5.0
- USB-C quick charge
- IPX7 waterproof rating
- up to 5 hours runtime per charge
- charging case
- Model: PD-BH1086BK
Shop options from 3- to 10-feet tall and 10- to 50-feet wide. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Available in many sizes and several colors (White pictured).
- 170 GSM 100% non-recycled high-density polyethlene
- 90% visibility- and 95% UV-blockage
- reinforced stitched edges
- anti-rust brass grommets
- Model: TAP0
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|20%
|--
|$3514
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register