Emglo 1.1 HP 4-Gallon Dolly-Style Twin Stack Air Compressor for $246
eBay · 43 mins ago
Certified Refurb Emglo 1.1 HP 4-Gallon Dolly-Style Twin Stack Air Compressor
$246 $289
free shipping

Coupon code "PICKCR4SUMMER" takes an extra 15% off for a total of $204 off list and a refurbished low by $4. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • oil-lubricated pump with cast iron cylinders
  • 125 max PSI
  • dual soft start valves
  • 10" pneumatic wheels and collapsing handle
  • dual universal push-to-connect couplers
  • ball drain valve
  • Model: EM8104MR
  • Code "PICKCR4SUMMER"
  • Expires 6/1/2021
    Published 43 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
