Apply coupon code "BGb0f066" for a savings of $1. Buy Now at Banggood
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
- Shipping charges may vary according to zip code.
- each uses 3 AAA batteries (not included)
- remote and touch control
- 4,000K warm white
- 4 brightness levels
- adhesive mount
- timer function
- 70 lumens
- Model: E-CGD-01
Apply coupon code "50AJGH7C" for a savings of $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jesda-us via Amazon.
- Available in Green Wood Grain or Red Brown.
- E26 Base Bulbs (max 60W) ( Bulbs not Included )
- Model: XDD-1
Clip the 10% off coupon on the product page and apply coupon code "40MYTHREALM" to save $22. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Myth Realm via Amazon.
- dimmable
- 3 color temperatures
- Model: LCL20010A17
Apply coupon code "50AFDMQE" for a savings of $23. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Bexdir via Amazon.
- 15 lights
- weatherproof
- Model: SHQP151B
Clip the on-page coupon and apply code "AIY5EP6B" to take 30% off. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by HenMei via Amazon.
- adjustable brightness
- 4 color temperatures
- flexible gooseneck
- timer function
- touch control
- Model: CM006
Apply coupon code "DNEWS2341021" for the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 4,900-sq. ft. range
- interval timers & auto shut off after 6 hours
- IP65 waterproof rating
Get this price via coupon code "Moobibear30". It's the best we could find by $12. Buy Now at moobibear.com
- 3000K to 5000K color temperature
Clip the 10% off on-page coupon and apply code "305J15FE" for a savings of $19. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Myth Realm via Amazon.
- Available in 9" at this price; 12" available for $23.39 via the same code.
- waterproof
- 3 color temperatures
- replaceable integrated LED retrofit kit
- Model: LCL00309A17I-CCT
Save on sconces, floor lamps, chandeliers, and more. Shop Now at BallardDesigns.com
- For orders $200 or less, shipping is 15% of the total order value. Orders over $200 will be charged 10% of the total order value, with a cap at $300. Some oversized items may incur additional fees.
- Pictured is the Beau Orb Chandelier for $383.99 ($165 off).
Apply coupon code "BGUSTY143" for a savings of $17. Buy Now at Banggood
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
- Shipping may vary according to ZIP.
- Thermometer
- Hygrometer
- Alarm clock
- More
- Model: EOX-9938
Apply code "BG006beb" to save $27 off the list price. Buy Now at Banggood
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
- Available in several colors (Beige pictured).
- fabric & PVC
- measures 23.6" x 16.9" x 13.7"
- stainless zippers
Apply coupon code "BG54de6a" for a savings of $110. Buy Now at Banggood
- Code applies to USA warehouse only.
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
- 50,000-BTU
- stainless steel burner
- pulse ignition
- Model: GF1
Apply coupon code "BGDNUSA01" for a savings of $24. Buy Now at Banggood
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
- Shipping may vary according to ZIP.
- stainless steel
- timer
- LED touch panel
Apply coupon code "30JK6IZ7" to save $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by No So Special via Amazon.
- water- and scratch-proof
- washable
- Model: GSODC-FS-SC-002
It's $4 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- For 9 gauge through 22 gauge high-tensile steel wire and aluminum wire
- Molded pin holds wire tightly
- Model: IWTPLB-Z
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Low water pressure (3 -110 PSI)
- 1.32-GPM water flow rate
- oxygen depletion sensor for indoor use
- Model: AY132B
Amazon charges $50 for similar. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Amber.
- 27.5" x 11.1" x 17.8"
- 100% natural bamboo
- Holds about 25-lbs.
- Model: VIPRB-ST21203-1
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Banggood
|35%
|--
|$13
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register