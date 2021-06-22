Echelon Connect Sport Cycling Bike w/ Membership for $399
Walmart
Echelon Connect Sport Cycling Bike w/ Membership
$399 $599
free shipping

That's $200 under the list price, and the lowest price we've seen by $98.

  • Includes free 30-day trial of Echelon Fitness’ premier membership, Echelon United.
Features
  • padded bullhorn handlebars
  • pairs with Echelon Fit app
  • adjustable toe cages
  • 32 resistance levels
  • cushioned seat
  • 100 on-demand cycling classes
  • Bluetooth
  • Model: ECH-SPORT
