Eastar Closed Hole C Flutes 16-Key Beginner Flute Set for $61

Apply coupon code "Eastardeals20" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Eastar
- hard case
- shoulder strap
- portable flute stand
- soft cleaning cloth
- cleaning rod
- adjustment screws
- white gloves
- fingering chart
- Model: Eastar-EFL-1
Apply coupon code "capo" for a savings of $7. Buy Now at Donner
- silicon pad
- zine alloy
- Model: DC-2
Apply coupon code "ED30" for a savings of $129. Buy Now at Donner
- 225 timbre
- 8" durable all-mesh drumhead
- Model: DED-200
Apply coupon code "DDP10" for a savings of $200. Buy Now at Donner
- 3 pedals
- 88-key weighted keyboard
- Model: DDP-100
Apply coupon code "EastarDeals25" for a savings of $17. Buy Now at Eastar
- 7-strings
- tuning wrench
- AAA Solid Mahogany
- Model: DLH-001
It's $94 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sweetwater Sound on eBay.
- Available in several colors (Old Violin Sunburst pictured).
- 6 string
- Maple neck
- rosewood fingerboard
- lightweight agathis-body
Apply coupon code "UK60" for a savings of $30. Buy Now at Donner
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
- maple wood body with African natowood neck
- includes bag, strap, strings, tuner, picks, polishing cloth
- Model: DUS-10N
Apply coupon code "DEK610" get $23 under our mention from June and save $42. Buy Now at Donner
- LCD display
- equipped w/2 high quality speakers
- 500 tones, 300 rhythms, & 40 demo songs
- includes keyboard stand, stool, microphone, & music stand
- Model: DEK-610
Apply coupon code "D1048" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Donner
- each cable measures 6" long
- right-angle plug
Apply coupon code "Moukeydeals30" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at Eastar
- 100W peak power
- USB port
- SD card slot
- one-key search FM function
- 2 microphone ports
Apply code "Moukeydeals50" to get the best deal we could find by $5. Buy Now at Eastar
- shock mount
- high-density filter sponge
- 3.5mm TRS cable for cameras, recorders, and camcorders
- 3.5mm TRRS cable for smartphone, tablets, and Mac
- leather bag included
- Model: MCM-1
Apply code "EastarDeals25" to save $8. Buy Now at Eastar
- includes extension hose, mouthpiece, and carry bag
- reed instrument
Coupon code "Eastardeals50" takes 50% off and bags a low by a buck. Buy Now at Eastar
- baroque-style fingering
- enlarged mouthpiece
- made of ABS plastic
- thumb rest
- key of C
- Model: ERS-21BN
Apply coupon code "BGDNOBD2" to save $37 off list price. Buy Now at Banggood
- The $1.32 shipping insurance can be removed.
- This item ships from China and will take two to three weeks to arrive. ($0.35 shipping is available, but will take four to five weeks to arrive.)
- 9 interfaces, displaying speedometer, clock, rpm, water temperature, and more
- diagnostic tool
- Model: G92081
Apply coupon code "OAO27KFN" for a savings of $132. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Rulinnice via Amazon.
- 40V brushless motor
- 50L grass box
- 6 cutting heights
- adjustable handlebar
- Model: KDLM4040A
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- wood
- 3.25" blade
- Japanese Stainless Steel
- Model: NJP2500
Get $30 off with coupon code "72OH3W5F". Buy Now at Amazon
- SwitchBot app control
- timer option
- light sensor
- remote access with SwitchBot Hub Plus/Mini
- for curtain rods 0.59" to 1.57" diameter
- Model: W0701600
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Eastar
|--
|$61
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register