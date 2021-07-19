Eastar 7-Piece Beginner Violin Kit for $52
Eastar · 34 mins ago
Eastar 7-Piece Beginner Violin Kit
$52 $65
free shipping

Coupon code "Eastardeals20" takes 20% off for a low by $18. Buy Now at Eastar

Tips
  • It's available in four sizes (4/4 pictured).
Features
  • includes case, bow, rosin, string set, bridge, and shoulder rest
  • spruce panel and maple back
  • Muscovite fingerboard point
  • natural varnish finish
  • Model: EVA-2
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "Eastardeals20"
  • Expires 8/29/2021
    Published 34 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Musical Instruments Eastar Private Label Brands
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Eastar 19% -- $52 Buy Now