heavy duty rubber
- heavy duty rubber
- takes strain away from back, legs, and ankles when standing for prolonged periods
- ramped edges
- Model: FR490150FBM
3 stackable and interlocking cases
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- 3 stackable and interlocking cases
- adjustable compartments
- includes metal & wood screws, SAE & metric bolts, nuts, washers
- Model: 2008291
3.2 liters of space inside
- 3.2 liters of space inside
- Model: MI-EF001
0.21-oz. capacity
- Sold by Jetpro via Amazon.
- 0.21-oz. capacity
- adjustable nozzle
- 4 jets
- Model: PJ-1059B
Shop options from 3- to 10-feet tall and 10- to 50-feet wide.
- Available in many sizes and several colors (White pictured).
- 170 GSM 100% non-recycled high-density polyethlene
- 90% visibility- and 95% UV-blockage
- reinforced stitched edges
- anti-rust brass grommets
- Model: TAP0
Save on home decor, tools, appliances, flooring, and more.
- Opt for pickup to avoid shipping charges. (Most items receive free shipping with orders of $35 or more, though surcharges apply for bulk items.)
Apply coupon code "40DT1IEQ" for a savings of $76. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in White (pictured) and Gray at this price.
- Black and White & Black drop to $131.40 after the same code.
- Sold by 中山市横栏镇盛威灯饰厂 via Amazon.
- adjustable tricolor light
- adjustable wind speed
Find solid discounts on Christmas trees, ornaments, figures, wreaths, lights, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Reed and Barton Annual Christmas Bell for $98.63 ($42 off).
Save on over 300 items, including small appliances, cookware, decor, electronics, and more.
- Pictured is the Topanga Cooler Tote Bag for $31.48 ($16 off list).
- Pictured is the Topanga Cooler Tote Bag for $31.48 ($16 off list).
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping. (Ship-to-store pickup is also available for orders of $29 or more.)
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
- Pictured is the Cheyenne 55000-BTU Brown Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $304 ($76 off and a price low).
- Choose curbside pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or large item shipping fees. Also get free shipping on many items with orders of $45 or more.
There is still time to add some holiday cheer around your home before the family gathers ans score half off. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Holiday Living 100-Count 20.62-Foot White Incandescent Christmas String Lights for $1.49 ($1 off).
Save on a selection of drills, miter saws, table saws, combo kits, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR 3-Tool Woodworking Kit for $299 (low by $121).
Bluetooth 5.0
- Bluetooth 5.0
- USB-C quick charge
- IPX7 waterproof rating
- up to 5 hours runtime per charge
- charging case
- Model: PD-BH1086BK
measures 10.87" x 7.44" x 5.91" overall
- Sold by YichuUS via Amazon.
- measures 10.87" x 7.44" x 5.91" overall
- AC outlet
- 3 USB 5V/2.1A ports
- USB 5V/3A 9V/2A port
- DC 5.5 output and DC 3.5 input
- recharge via wall outlet, car outlet, or solar panel (not included)
- LED light
- Model: BS100
Requires wall adapter (not included).
- Sold by Licheers via Amazon.
- Requires wall adapter (not included).
- Type-C port compatible
- overcurrent and overvoltage protection
- Model: LC-A2
adds 10 motion effects to static LED lights
- Opt for pickup to save $5.99 on shipping. Orders over $45 ship free.
- adds 10 motion effects to static LED lights
- 4/6/8-hour auto-off timer
- 4 plug-in outputs
- remote control
- Model: LR0001650U12
