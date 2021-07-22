Donner 20W Keyboard Amplifier for $104
Donner · 26 mins ago
Donner 20W Keyboard Amplifier
$104 $130
Features
  • 8" woofer and 2" tweeter
  • 20-22kHz frequency response
  • Closed-back design for heavier bass
  • 1/4" Instrument Input, 1/8" Auxiliary Input
  • 3-band equalizer
  • DI output
  • 1/8" headphone jack for private practice
  • Model: DKA-20
  • Code "KA20"
  • Expires 8/21/2021
