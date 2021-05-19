Director's Folding Chair for $45 w/ Ace Rewards

That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- This deal is for Ace Rewards members. Not a member? It's free to join.
- built-in beverage holder
- Model: 36514-ACEH001
Expires 5/31/2021
Apply coupon code "HDOFFICE10" to get the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available in several colors (Grey pictured).
- solid birch wood legs
- Model: MA3288
That's $250 under our December mention, and nearly $1,500 less than you'd pay direct from the manufacturer. Buy Now at Home Depot
- In Black or Brown.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $55 shipping fee.
- compression, finger pressure, kneading, knocking, rolling, and tapping massage types
- 6 auto programs
- extra foot padding
- remote holders
- FDA registered as a medical device
- 3 zero gravity positions
- yoga program stretches whole body
- built-in castor for easy movement
- Model: LM-6800
That's the best price we found by $2,100. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available in Orange.
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $55 shipping fee.
- Spot target voice recognition to focus on the area you want to target with just using your voice
- User-friendly remote controller
- USB connection
- Bluetooth speakers
- Model: LM7000
That's a savings of $20 and a good price for a powered recliner. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Non-members pay a 10% surcharge.
- power-operated recline and adjustable headrest
- measures 37.4" x 33.1" x 40.6" overall
- engineered fabric with PU coat
- 300-lb. capacity
- Model: 9581-FAB
Coupon code "HDOFFICE10" bags extra savings on items priced $200 or more that are already marked up to half off. (The coupon applies to regular-priced items too.) Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Jayden Creation Delphine Cane Accent Chair 2-Pack for $407.29 after coupon ($45 off).
- Many orders over $45 ship free, however oversize shipping charges may apply, so opt for in-store pickup where available.
Use coupon code "HDOFFICE10" for the best price we could find by $22. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available at this price in Brown.
- Pick up in-store to avoid the $55 shipping charge.
- LeatherSoft (leather and polyurethane) upholstery
- mahogany wood base
- lever adjusting recliner
- ball-bearing swiveling base
- Model: BT7821VIN
Apply coupon code "HDOFFICE10" to get the lowest price we could find by $25, although you'd pay at least $280 elsewhere. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $55 delivery fee.
- In Brown.
- curved wing arms
- lumbar pillow
- stabilizing chrome base
- Model: CH162430BNLEA
That's the best price we could find by $7, although most retailers charge around $191 or more. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available in Dark Grey.
- Need two? Coupon code "HDOFFICE10" drops the price of two chairs to $273.56 (low by $44).
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $55 shipping charge.
- microfiber upholstery
- high density foam
- eucalyptus wood frame
- Model: CCHRFKS1M26DGRA
Save on decorations, cabinets, lighting, stools, patio furniture, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
Bit and socket sets are discounted as low as $3, while some wrenches are marked at 40% off and are down to just $15. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Stock may be limited by ZIP.
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Craftsman 2-Pocket 4.25" x 9" Polyester Tool Pouch for $2.99 ($5 off).
Shop for grills, smokers, ovens, covers, tools, and fuel from brands like Weber, Blackstone, Traeger, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges.
- Ace Rewards members get free assembly and delivery on grills and grill accessories of $399 or more.
- Some discounts are shown after adding to cart.
- Buy any Weber Gas Grill for $399 or more and get a free refill or exchange of 20-lb. propane tank. Click here for coupon.
- Other freebies are available for members with purchase of select items.
Save on over 150 items, including garden soil, tools, lights, chairs, grills, and more. (Certain items cost less for Ace Rewards members.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (It's free to sign up.)
- Pictured is the Char-Broil Patio Bistro Electric Grill for $130 w/ Ace Rewards (low by $50).
Apply coupon code "40Y6CYKQ" for a savings of $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by A-ZONE PTZ Store via Amazon.
- 216 LED's
- 6,000 lumens
- works up to 13 hours on bright per full solar charge
- IP66 waterproof rating
- Model: L24
You'd pay over $30 for a similar car mattress elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders of $35 or more.
- 2 pillows
- inflator/deflator pump
- Model: EAT0184
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Save $7 off the list price when you apply coupon code "31D6CUQG". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Fun-Driving Direct via Amazon.
- The Snow White option drops to $9.86 with the same code.
- compatible with Toyota, Lexus, Land Rover, and Pontiac (check product page for specific models)
- replacement recommended every 12-months or 12,000-miles
- Model: 43317-681
