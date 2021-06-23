Depstech 4K HD Webcam for $44

Depstech · 55 mins ago
$44 $53
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DNDW49" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at Depstech
Features
- dual mic
- autofocus
- noise-canceling
- 8MP
- 1/3” CMOS Sony image sensor
- plug and play
- Model: DW49
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 16 hrs ago
Ausdom 1080p Webcam
$6.99 $26
free shipping
Apply coupon code "HCDNC8PU" for a savings of $19. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Xfire via Amazon.
Features
- noise reduction omnidirectional microphone
- up to 1920x1080p 30fps transmission rate
- low light correction
- CMOS sensor
- Model: US-AW33
Amazon · 1 wk ago
eMeet Nova 1080p Autofocus Webcam with Microphone
$24 $40
free shipping
Clip the 20% off on page coupon and apply code "YYAT52ON" for a savings of $36, which drops it a buck under our April mention. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by eMeetDirect via Amazon.
Features
- automatic light balance
- rotatable tripod ready clip
- plug & play USB connection
- 2 built-in omnidirectional noise-canceling mics
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Korky QuietFILL Platinum Fill Valve for Toilets
$9.98 $23
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Designed to fit 99% of toilets
- Fixes no/slow refilling, running, and noisy toilets
- Model: 528MP
TomTop · 1 wk ago
Atomstack 40W Desktop Laser Engraver
$275 $299
free shipping
Use coupon code "RTA5" for an extra $24 off and a total of $84 under list. Buy Now at TomTop
Tips
- Choose United States Warehouse and US Plug to get this deal.
Features
- 410x400mm engraving area
- protective cover for eye protection
- fixed-focus laser
- can cut materials up to 12mm thick
- intelligent security protection to prevent fire
- integrated stepping motor and screw rod for more precision
- for wood, bamboo, plastic, ceramics, stone, leather, steel, etc...
- Model: A5 Pro
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Aojezor 32" Bathroom Storage Cabinet
$18 $40
free shipping w/ Prime
Clip the 40% off coupon on the product page and use coupon code "LOC7S933" at checkout to get the lowest price we could find by $34. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Aojezor via Amazon
- Clip the on-page coupon to nab this price.
Features
- measures 6.7" x 5.9" x 31.5"
- toilet paper roller for small rolls
- moveable shelf
- made of PVC foam board
- waterproof and fire-retardant
- Model: TZ17005
Banggood · 2 wks ago
iMars Real-Time Solar Tire Pressure Monitor System
$17 $27
$2 shipping
Apply coupon code "BGDNTPM" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Banggood
Tips
- New customers can save an additional $2 via the clip coupon on the product page.
- The vendor automatically adds $0.44 shipping insurance during checkout, but you can uncheck it if not wanted. (Price shown here is without insurance.)
Features
- LCD screen
- auto power-on
- IP67 waterproof
- smart sleep mode
- Model: T260
