Deco Chef 550W 5.5-Quart Stand Mixer for $81

Apply coupon code "SAVE15LABORDAY" to get this price. You'd pay $19 more for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Buy Dig via Amazon.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 550W copper motor
- 8-speed settings with pulse function
- includes dough hook, flat beater, wire whip, and transparent splash lid
- Model: STMIX01
Apply coupon code "4TSNEV53" to save 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Qtree-US via Amazon.
- 250mL capacity
- USB charging
- waterproof
- Model: Q-001
Apply coupon code "UBK6Y6Z8" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by JoyoungDirect via Amazon.
- double layer stainless steel
- Model: K15-F1U
Apply coupon code "ALSNYI8W" for a savings of $70. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by JoyoungDirect via Amazon.
- 8 presets
- customizable time and temperature
- Model: KL55-VF570U
You'd pay $296 more for it new from Brava direct. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bravahome via eBay.
- includes TempSensor, 2 metal trays, two glass trays, egg tray, bakeware set, and chef's pan
- Model: BC03A-01
Save on refrigerators, washers and dryers, ranges, dishwashers, and more from popular brands like Samsung, GE, Whirlpool, LG, and KitchenAid. Even better, several items qualify for further savings via rebate when you buy multiple appliances. (Eligible items are marked with their applicable rebates.) Shop Now at Home Depot
- Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, or spend $396 or more to bag free delivery. (Many smaller items ship free with $45.)
Get 50% off a range of 10 Keurig coffee makers, with prices starting from $70, and an additional 25% off beverages with a 16-box commitment. Alternatively, you can get a free coffee maker and 25% off beverages with a 24-box commitment. Shop Now at Keurig
- Restrictions apply.
- Orders over $29 will get free shipping, otherwise it adds $5.99.
- Pictured is the Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker for $99.99 ($100 off list).
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- dual compartments
- tempered glass lid
- cool-touch handles
- Model: ASP-600
That's around $5 less than the average price Amazon has charged. (It's also a very low price for an automatic ice cream maker in general.) Buy Now at Amazon
- capable of making ice cream, frozen yogurt, gelato, custard, sorbet, and sherbet
- full automatic operation makes ice cream in less than 30 minutes (bowl requires 24-hours of freezing prior to use)
- double insulated freezer bowl
- Model: IE2000A-UL
Save on over 200 styles. Coupon code "ADIENDOFSUMMER" takes an extra 20% off orders of $40 or more on select styles. Shop Now at eBay
Save up to $104 off the list price. Shop Now at eBay
- Several colors available (White/Grey/Orange pictured).
- Sold by Bhfo via eBay
Shop a range of discounted capacity options from $33.99 for the ZSLIM 500MB/S option (low by $6). Shop Now at eBay
Shop over 130 styles of chairs. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Designwithinreachoutlet via eBay.
- Pictured is the Used Herman Miller Mirra 2 Task Chair for $588 ($377 off).
That's the best price we could find by $49, and a savings of $162 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures about 21.65" x 21.65" x 11.81"
- concrete base
- removeable spark screen
- Model: HR17501AB
Clip the 5% off on page coupon and apply code "2YJ322VZ" to save $132. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Liwa via Amazon.
- 40V brushless motor
- 50L grass box
- 6 cutting heights
- adjustable handlebar
- Model: KDLM4040A
That's the best price we could find by $56. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $59 shipping fee.
- three adjustable shelves
- 36" x 80"
- Model: ID.BC36-RTA.TK.MA-HK
Prime members apply coupon code "60KEJACX" to save $24. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black, White, and Green at this price.
- Sold by AAFGXSP via Amazon.
- functions as fan, evaporative cooler, air conditioner, or humidifier
- 3 wind speeds and 3 time settings
- 7 color lights with fade option
- water tank lid and fan cover can be removed for easy cleaning
- 600ml water tank
- measures 8.26" x 3.54" x 10.23" overall
- USB powered
- Model: AF-001-Old
