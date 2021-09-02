Deco Chef 550W 5.5-Quart Stand Mixer for $81
eBay · 16 mins ago
Certified Refurb Deco Chef 550W 5.5-Quart Stand Mixer
$81 $95
free shipping

Apply coupon code "SAVE15LABORDAY" to get this price. You'd pay $19 more for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Buy Dig via Amazon.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • 550W copper motor
  • 8-speed settings with pulse function
  • includes dough hook, flat beater, wire whip, and transparent splash lid
  • Model: STMIX01
  • Code "SAVE15LABORDAY"
  • Expires 9/6/2021
    Published 16 min ago
