After an in-cart drop, you'd pay about $40 more at local stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- metal body
- fabric shade
- Model: 83835
-
Published 53 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
It's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Copper.
- cool to the touch
- no bulb
- Model: 10258
Use coupon code "23BF4Z3J" to take $8 off. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Hunhun via Amazon.
- 2,800K to 6,500K adjustable color temperature
- 3,100 lumens
- dimmable
- flush mount
- 12" diameter
- voice and app control
- Model: XDD-30
Apply coupon code "5R9U6RXV" for a savings of $55. That's $4 under our mention from December, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black Matte finish.
- Sold by Tobusa Direct via Amazon.
- E26 base
- waterproof
- 100% heavy-duty rugged aluminum
- Model: 9033-S
That's a $10 savings off list. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- auto on and off
- 50,000-hour lifespan
- IP65 waterproof rating
- functions in temps ranging from -13°F to 122°F
- Model: C2000-DW
There are over 40 items to choose from with prices starting from $22. Shop Now at Home Depot
- pictured is the Sea Gull Lighting Barrington 29" 9-Light Multi-Tier Chandelier for $129 (low by $21)
Save on over 50 indoor and outdoor lighting options. Shop Now at Amazon
- pictured is the Amazon Basics 40W Equivalent Non-Dimmable Light Bulb 2-Pack for $11.46 ($6 off)
Apply coupon code "23WMXGO9" for a savings of $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black or White.
- The 1-Pack option drops to $25.41 after the same code.
- Sold by Lfxbb via Amazon.
- dimmable
- up to 3,100 lumens
- built-in 176-piece LED
- remote and app controlled
- adjustable color temperature
Apply code "DEALNEWS" to save $2. Buy Now at Tanga
- This is a final sale item and cannot be exchanged or returned.
- light sensing
It's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by audiosavings via eBay.
- Built In Radio
- Bluetooth
- Full Function Remote
- Adjustable Equalizer Settings
- Built In Dual Cooling Fan
- Multi Colored Display
- 1,000 Watts
- Model: RPA60BT
That's a savings of $45 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by official_shoebacca via eBay.
- Available in Black.
Save up to $350 on a selection of laptops from Dell, Lenovo, Asus, Microsoft, and more, including gaming, touch, chromebooks, 4K, and 2-in-1 models. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Pictured is the HP OMEN 10th-Gen i7 15.6" 4K Gaming Laptop for $1,449.99 (low by $349).
Spend up to 50% less on major brands like DeWalt, Makita, and Bosch by shopping certified refurbs. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Craftsman 20V Impact Driver Kit for $58.99 (low by $11)
- All items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
It's $21 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- high carbon steel blade
- leather wrapped handle w/ steel guard & pommel
- Model: 901132
That's $40 less than the next best we could find for a similar one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Northern Tool via eBay
- 4" x 10" tires
- Model: 01728
While some stores match this price, the next best costs $4 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Natural.
- Yellow Cedar Wood
- 40" x 11" x 19"
- Model: 4963N
It's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- shoot scenes up to a 1/2 mile away
- detachable clamps work on most phones
- multi-coated lanthanide optical glass
- BK4 prism
- Model: APL-JS2040XJJ04
