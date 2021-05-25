Curtis Stone Dura-Electric 1,700W 22-Liter Air Fryer Oven w/ Rotisserie for $59
New
eBay · 29 mins ago
Certified Refurb Curtis Stone Dura-Electric 1,700W 22-Liter Air Fryer Oven w/ Rotisserie
$59 $70
free shipping

That's $31 under our March mention and the best price we found for a refurb today by $31. Apply coupon code "PICKCR4SUMMER" to get this deal. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Nobody Lower via eBay.
  • In four colors (Black pictured).
Features
  • adjustable temperature
  • 7 functions
  • Model: 698-469
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PICKCR4SUMMER"
  • Expires 6/1/2021
    Published 29 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Small Appliances eBay Private Label Brands
Refurbished Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 76% $90 (exp 1 hr ago) $59 Buy Now