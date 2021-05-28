Curtis Stone 1800-Watt Induction Cooker for $51

Apply coupon code "PICKCR4SUMMER" for a savings of $49 off list and the best price we could find by $13 in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by nobodylower via eBay.
- Power Level, Pan Temp, Probe Temp, and Sous Vide cooking modes
- temperature probe
- 9 power level settings
- cooking temps from 110º to 450º F
- automatic safety shutoff
- Model: 679-723
Apply coupon code "H33668USZW" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Regisbelle via Amazon.
- BPA-free
- 2 speeds
- 1.2L glass bowl
- Model: GS-2100
That's $17 under our December refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $74 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit.) Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by NobodyLower via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- includes 3 air flow racks, splatter guard, drip tray, rotisserie spit, rotisserie stand, rotisserie fetch tool, 2 oven mitts, & 3 recipe books
- 10 preset functions
- oven-style removable door for easy cleaning
- dishwasher-safe parts
- Model: K49623
Use coupon code "K7KBD6ZI" to take half off, a $23 savings. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Milin Official via Amazon.
- 6 temperatures
- 1,500 watts
- auto shutoff
- anti boil-dry
- BPA-free
- Model: KET-045
Clip the 10% off on page coupon and apply code "E3IMS69A" for a savings of $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by AMZCHEF USA via Amazon.
- 1,200W
- functions as meat mincer, sausage stuffer, and kubbe maker
- 3 stainless steel cutting blades
- dual safety switch
- Model: THMGE500A
Save on blenders, mini fridges, air fryers, kettles, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Bones For The Phones via Amazon.
- Available in select colors at this price (Green pictured).
- BPA-free
- dishwasher safe
- collapsible from 5.7” to 2.2” for storage
- makes up to 15 cups of popcorn in under 4 minutes
Apply code "HTAPEERF" to save $59. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Gejrio via Amazon.
- LED indicator
- external vacuum hose for containers and jars
- built-in sliding cutting bar
- includes 10 vacuum bags
That's half off and a great price for a basic deep fryer. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Pick it up at Best Buy to dodge the $7.49 shipping charge
- 1,100 watts
- 1.2-lb. max food capacity
- Model: 90093
That's at least a buck less than you'd pay for a similar item elsewhere – most cost $10 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Do note that storm glasses are generally seen as having a 50/50 chance of being accurate (which is to say, no more accurate than flipping a coin) so don't use this when you're judging whether it's a good idea to go boating or something. It's mostly just pretty patterns in a glass, which is fine.
Coupon "LI16541351" takes an extra 8% off a second one if you buy two.
- Sold by LivingCup via eBay.
Water Shoes? They don't look like your typical water shoes. Well, that's because they aren't. These are high-traction shoes with quick-dry uppers to carry you through wet or slippery conditions (thus the "water shoes" part of the description). Apply code "ADIDAS25" to save $42 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57. Shop Now at eBay
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
Microsoft via eBay cuts up to 50% off a selection of Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note10+ Android phones all coupled with an S Pen and impressive savings. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
This is $2 less than you'd pay direct from Tracki. (An older model is sold bundled with a 1-year Tracki subscription elsewhere – signing up for a 1-year subscription on top of this Amazon price still works out $4 cheaper than you'd pay for that older model bundle.)
Update: It's now $26.12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tracki via Amazon.
- A subscription to Tracki's service is required – you can subscribe monthly for $19.95, or opt for longer plans that take the per-month cost as low as $9.95.
- 2- to 3-day battery life w/ continuous tracking, up to 75-day life w/ occasional tracking
- includes worldwide SIM, magnetic attachment, belt clip, key-chain, and lanyard
- Model: TRKM010A
Apply coupon code "25SWITCHBOT" for a savings of $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in White.
- Sold by Wonderlabs via Amazon.
- SwitchBot app control
- timer option
- light sensor
- remote access with SwitchBot Hub Plus/Mini
- for curtain rods 0.59" to 1.57" diameter
- Model: W0701600
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Designed to fit 99% of toilets
- Fixes no/slow refilling, running, and noisy toilets
- Model: 528MP
Clip the on-page 20% off coupon and apply code "2BGLTDPF" to take half off. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Phcu via Amazon.
- variable speed
- protective baffle and security lock
- ergonomic non-slip handle
- LED indicator
- includes 2.0mAh battery pack, charger, screwdriver, and wrench
- Model: D901
