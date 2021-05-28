Curtis Stone 1800-Watt Induction Cooker for $51
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurbished Curtis Stone 1800-Watt Induction Cooker
$51 $60
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PICKCR4SUMMER" for a savings of $49 off list and the best price we could find by $13 in any condition. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by nobodylower via eBay.
Features
  • Power Level, Pan Temp, Probe Temp, and Sous Vide cooking modes
  • temperature probe
  • 9 power level settings
  • cooking temps from 110º to 450º F
  • automatic safety shutoff
  • Model: 679-723
Comments
  • Code "PICKCR4SUMMER"
  • Expires 6/1/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
