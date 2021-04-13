That's a savings of $170. Buy Now at Walmart
- 1:300 scale
- 2,840 pieces
- for ages 8+
- Model: 1916
Save $15 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- woodworking project kit
- includes instructions
- Model: 484
Apply code "CPVKXQXG" to drop the price $11 below our mention from March, $28 off now, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Makeblock via Amazon.
- requires 4 AA batteries (not included)
- Bluetooth
- 4 expansion ports
- Model: 90053
That's the best price we could find by $25 and the lowest it's been. Buy Now at Amazon
- 150-lb. capacity
- includes installation instructions and all necessary components
- Model: SW-KICK
Applying coupon code "EYGSKRUV" save you $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Pink 10" at this price.
- Sold by JoyInCloud via Amazon.
- write & erase over 100,000 times
- includes writing tablet and pencil
- Model: CR2016
Apply coupon code "9VM4MP57" for a savings of $395. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Uluiky via Amazon.
- 12-16-KM/H speed
- 8-10-KM/H mileage
- includes charger & toolkit
- 36V 3.6Ah lithium battery
- 143-lbs. maximum load limit
Clip the 20% off on-page coupon for a savings of $6, making it the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lurlin via Amazon.
- height adjustable
- 2 to 6 people can play at once
- includes 2 platforms, 6 pole main pieces, 4 joining pieces, 2 base connectors, 2 flying discs, & storage bag
- Model: T01
Roma invicta pretty much encapsulates the spirit of Rome, and LEGO sets its own lofty standard here with its largest set yet - a massive 9,036 pieces. This set is intended for the adults who perhaps found the Architecture series a bit too simple (and with so many tiny pieces, probably adults without cats as well.) While it's list price, it's the only place to get this monumental testament to Roman ingenuity. Buy Now at LEGO
- LEGO VIPs also get the LEGO Roman Chariot set for free, complete with a gladiator and two horses. (It's free to sign up.)
- measures 10.5" x 20.5" x 23.5"
- Model: 10276
It's $5 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1/8" diameter shanks, compatible with most rotary tools
- plastic storage box
That's $100 off and the best price we could find, beating even Sam's Club by $1. Buy Now at Walmart
- 300 games built in
- arcade-quality hardware
- Model: AH8801
It's a savings of $10 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- concrete weight plates
- chrome finish bar
- two pairs of spin lock collars
- non-slip grip
That's the best price we've seen. (You'd pay $40 more elsewhere.)
Update: The price increased to $82.95. Buy Now at Walmart
- 2 high-performance antennas
- extend wireless range coverage indoors and outdoors
- up to 16 simultaneous Wi-Fi clients
- 4-stream Wi-Fi with up to 600Mbps + 2.4Gbps
- Model: RAX35-100NAS
It's $60 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- 3 filters: PP Sediment filter, Carbon KDF (GAC) filter, and Carbon block (CTO) filter
- includes Alkaline pH filter, 3.2-gallon pressurized tank, lead-free brushed chrome-finish faucet, 4-color tubings (1/4" OD), spare fittings, O-rings feed water adapter (fits both 1/2" NPT, 3/8" COMP) drain saddle, water detector
- Model: RO75G
That's more than half off of the list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- In River Red.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping charges, which start at $8.99 for scheduled delivery (it varies based on the amount you order).
- measures 7.75" x 4" x 1.75"
- Model: 22051EA
It's a $5 drop and the best price available today. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2-way audio
- siren button
- IP65 water-resistant
- full color night vision
- motion and sound detection
- compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT
- Model: WYZEC3
Shop options from 3- to 8-feet tall and 10- to 50-feet wide. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Shipping adds $4.99 or is free with orders of $35 or more.
- Available in many sizes and several colors (Gray pictured).
- 170 GSM 100% non-recycled high-density polyethlene
- 90% visibility and 95% UV blockage
- reinforced stitched edges
- anti-rust brass grommets
- Model: TAP0
It's $26 less than the next best price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code). Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more; it's free to join
- In Brown.
- 12.2" x 20.5" x 20.5"
- UV resistant
- Model: HDR-483903
