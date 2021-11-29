It's $410 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by EcoFlow via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Recharge to 80% within one hour
- Overload protection
- High/low temperature protection
- Compatible with any solar input up to 400 watts (sold separately)
- Can power 13 devices simultaneously
- Model: DELTA1300-US-BP
It's $60 under our October mention, $100 off list, and an all-time price low. Buy Now at Amazon
- real time monitoring via iOS, Android, and web apps
- measures power consumption in dollars and cents
- works with split-phase, 120- to 240-volt residential electrical panels in USA and Canada
- Model: 12000
That's $20 off and the lowest price we could find, or get the 8-foot model for a buck more. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Socket Solutions via Amazon.
- use it for a more uncluttered, wireless look or to allow furniture to be pushed closer to walls
- thin outlet cover with attached power strip
- Model: 3-M-OVSZ-W
It's $139 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by ZeroKor via Amazon.
- Non-prime customers pay $219.98.
- USB-C port
- 2 USB outputs
- 80,000mAh capacity
- 10W wireless charger
- 2 DC outputs, 1 DC input
- 2 pure sine wave AC outlets
- Model: R350
It's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3-foot cord
- lighted on/off switch
- built-in circuit breaker
- Model: PB8100X2
Apply coupon code "BG850f88" for a savings of $84. Buy Now at Banggood
- It ships from a U.S. warehouse.
- Shipping starts at $2.99.
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
- 4 rotor blades
Save on 10 options, with prices starting from $43. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the SuperHandy 50-Foot Cord Reel Extension w/ Alexa Smart Plug for $79.99 ($20 off).
Save on four portable power stations, with deals starting from $134.99. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Rocksolar Utility 300W Lithium Battery Portable Power Station/Solar Generator for $229.99 (low by $98).
Save on over 20 refurbished models, and one new one. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 1-year Cyber Power warranty applies to each of the refurbs.
- Pictured is the refurb CyberPower 825VA/450W Intelligent LCD UPS System for $69.99 ($23 less than new).
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Take up to 72% off a huge selection of new, open-box, and refurbished iPhones. Shop Now at eBay
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box and refurbished items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
Save on nearly 100 open-box and used chairs from one of the most well-regarded brands around. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- These items are final sale and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the Herman Miller Aeron Chair for $907 ($488 off).
That's at least $5 under what ASICS charges via other storefronts. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
Apply coupon code "40DUJPYB" for a savings of $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Warm White at this price.
- Sold by Yihaiyang via Amazon.
- 192 LEDs per strand
- connects with up to 4 strands
- IP44 waterproof rating
- Model: MLS-D-02900124-SW
Apply coupon code "7R35GR82" for a savings of $26. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Yomisga-US via Amazon.
- built- in 2,400mAh lithium rechargeable battery
- 3 modes
- 3 adjustable heads
- IP65 waterproof
- Model: 003
Clip the 5% off on page coupon and apply code "30COL36W" to save $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Ticonn US via Amazon.
- AWG 23 to AWG 7 crimping tool
- 1,200 wire terminals
- storage bag
- Model: 391
That's the lowest price we could find by $26. Buy Now at Amazon
- In 1-Slice at this price.
- includes griddle w/ glass lid, 4-cup coffeemaker, and toaster oven
- measures 10.6" x 10" x 16.3"
- Model: EBK8806BL
