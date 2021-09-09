That's a savings of $78 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Campark via eBay.
- 2.3" color TFT LCD
- 120° sensor zone
- IR night vision
- triggers up to 20-meters
- 1296P resolution
- Model: T80
Apply coupon code "888happy" for a savings of $31. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Gosxeon via Amazon.
- 2.3" LCD screen
- IP67 waterproof
- can take photos & videos
- 8 level adjustable LED light
- includes mirror, magnet, single hook, double hook, & carrying case
- Model: GL9018
Apply code "MCM80" to save $16 and get the best price we could find. Buy Now at Donner
- monitoring function
- dual core technology
- 14,500mAh lithium battery
- headphone jack
- Model: MCm-3
That's $48 under the best price we could find for the camera bundled with two batteries and a charger elsewhere. (This one also includes a memory card and GoPro subscription.) Buy Now at GoPro
- 20MP photos
- rechargeable battery
- up to 5K video resolution
- includes SanDisk Extreme 32GB microSDHC Card & spare battery
- 1-year subscription to GoPro, which gives you unlimited cloud storage, camera replacement, $50 savings on up to 3 cameras, & up to 50% off at GoPro.com
Use coupon code "AFFDN25" to get it for $32 less than Amazon charges. Buy Now at SIRUI USA
- Lightweight, supports up to 33-lb. load
- Semi-automatic leg angle adjustment button
- Low angle design feature
- Arca Swiss compatible
- Model: AM-223+B00K
Apply coupon code "DUBXTQWD" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by MT Penny via Amazon.
- carry bag
- adjustable height
- bluetooth remote
- 360-degree ball head
- Model: PMLT01H
You'd pay $24 for just a 4-pack at JCPenney. Buy Now at eBay
- Add two 5-packs to cart to get this deal.
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
- In Multicolor.
That's $26 under the best price we've seen for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Black pictured)
- It's essentially new, but has a pink sheen on the screen (doesn't affect performance.)
- Sold by highclassmobile via eBay
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
- 5.8" AMOLED Always-On display
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-G960U
That's is $38 below the list price Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by brandjc17 via eBay.
- Available in multiple colors.
That's the best price we could find by $329. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by shelterlogicdirect via eBay
- Galvanized steel
- 8-foot 3" x 4-foot 9"
- Model: VVCS85
Apply coupon code "BG5b7823" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Banggood
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
- DC and USB output
- monocrystalline solar cells
- waterproof
- Model: SP-P50
That's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Thin outlet cover with attached power strip
- use it for a more uncluttered, wireless look or to allow furniture to be pushed closer to walls
- Model: 3-M-OVSZ-W
Apply coupon code "LDQ9I8DS" for a savings of $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by JoyTutus via Amazon.
- 3-layer leak-proof design
- 6 separate inflatable areas
- Model: H1202-00201GY
Lowe's charges $11 with pickup. Buy Now at Amazon
- two thread sizes: 5/16" on the bottom end and 3/8" underneath the stopper
- Model: 88599
