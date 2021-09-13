That's $1 off per square foot. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Available in several colors (Classic Acacia pictured).
- extra scratch-resistant 20mil wear layer
- 100% waterproof
- Model: 7904108500
-
Expires in 12 hr
Published 6 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Lowe's charges $11 with pickup. Buy Now at Amazon
- two thread sizes: 5/16" on the bottom end and 3/8" underneath the stopper
- Model: 88599
You'd pay about a buck more at Home Depot. Buy Now at Amazon
- For 9 gauge through 22 gauge high-tensile steel wire and aluminum wire
- Molded pin holds wire tightly
- Model: IWTPLB-Z
Apply coupon code "Q7BSBQBX" for a savings of $90. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Nyboer via Amazon.
- Available in several colors (Triple Black pictured).
- RFID card
- mechanical key
- low power alert
- keypad digital code
- emergency USB port unlock
- Model: T11B
That's a $5 low. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bichou*2010 via eBay.
- 5 Amp, 24 Volt AC sensor
- protective housing
- Model: AG-1100+
Target charges $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Chrome.
- It usually ships within 1 to 4 weeks.
- 2.5 GPM flow
- 12 spray settings
- 3-way diverter
- Model: XET-633-643
It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- for metal plastic water pipes
- keeps water flowing down to -40° F
- Model: HC12A
That's $13 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- prevents drafts, dirt, insects and rain from entering under garage door
- durable vinyl seal
- Model: 50100
It's $55 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 60-lbs. weight capacity
It's $60 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 48,000 BTU burner heats up to 200 sq ft
- 20-lb. standard propane tank storage (tank not included)
- heat-treated stainless steel
- electronic ignition
- includes anti-tip switch
- Model: SRPH33C-546S
Save $81 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- ratchets, wrenches, sockets, and accessories
- polished chrome
- Model: CMMT99206
That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- magnetic collars
- six 3-1/2-in power bits, 29 2-in power bits, 46 1-in insert bits, 7 HSS hex shank drill bits, 3 hex shank brad point drill bits, 4 hex shank spade bits
- Model: DTC-21106
Add item to cart to bag a free DeWalt 12V 5/8" Circular Saw ($139 value). Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $79 delivery fee.
- includes cordless drill driver, cordless impact driver, 2 batteries, charger, belt clip, and kit bag
- Model: DCK221F2
- UPC: 885911631990
Take $24 off with coupon code "70143EEU". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Fochanc Direct via Amazon.
- measures AC/DC voltage, current, resistance, continuity, capacitance, frequency, diodes, and temperature
- CE and RoHS certified
- backlit display
- includes 2 AAA batteries
- Model: DM003
Clip the 30% coupon and apply code "VPX2KOP9" to save $42. It's $7 below our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Phcu via Amazon.
- includes 2.0mAh battery pack, charger, screwdriver, and wrench
- protective baffle and security lock
- ergonomic non-slip handle
- variable speed
- LED indicator
- Model: D901
Apply coupon code "LK21DNCB50" for a savings of $17. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Loukin via Amazon.
- conceals surge protectors, power strips, or cords
- measures 15.3" x 5.9" x 5.3"
- 2 holes on each side
- Model: S1101
That's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Thin outlet cover with attached power strip
- use it for a more uncluttered, wireless look or to allow furniture to be pushed closer to walls
- Model: 3-M-OVSZ-W
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|--
|$3
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register