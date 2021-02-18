New
BriskHeat 5-Gal. Metal Drum Heater
$85 $105
$7 shipping

Coupon code "273770" cuts it to $35 off list. Buy Now at Northern Tool

  • Other sizes are also available, starting from $99.99 after coupon.
  • adjustable thermostat from 50° to 425°F
  • 360° multistranded heating element
  • Model: DHCS10
  • Code "273770"
