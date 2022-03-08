Save $40 compared to buying this item new, thanks to coupon code "REFURB15". Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Speece via eBay.
- 1,500 watts RMS
- variable low pass filter
- remote subwoofer control
- Model: AR2000M
- remote control
- built-in equalizer
- steering wheel control
- USB and memory card inputs
- Model: BE7ACP
It's $130 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- built-in rechargeable battery
- voice commands for hands-free operation
- FM radio reception with 10 station presets
- Model: KCA-HX5M
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by americanclassicmotors via eBay
- compatible with a wide range of models, listed on product page.
- Model: 960
Discounted brands include DeWalt (from $45.99), Makita (from $44.99), Worx (from $7.99), and Milwaukee (mainly from $42.99). Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless 1/2" Impact Wrench for $179.99 (low by $50).
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
It's $16 under what you would pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via eBay.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
Apply coupon code "80ML4DGZ" for a savings of $151. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Blackstone RC via Amazon.
- air optical flow and air pressure altitude control system
- built-in WiFi
- one key auto-take off and land
- Model: H6
It's a buck under our previous mention, $8 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for this lock (which secures a waterproof connection wherever you need it.) Buy Now at Amazon
- certified to a watertight rating of IPX1 to IPX5
- Model: 338622
It's $3 under what you would pay for 4-gallon container at Home Depot. (This container holds 8-gallons.) Buy Now at Amazon
- holds up to 50lbs of rock salt (8 gallons)
- flip lid and pour spout
- Model: 09801GRAY-ONL
That's $30 below Wayfair's price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- stained glass elements
- 20-color LED backlight w/ remote
- Model: POA6154651
