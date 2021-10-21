Apply code "NEW-A100" to save $40. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Blackview Global Store via eBay.
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Media Tek Helio P70 octacore processor
- dual sim
- 8.0 + 12MP camera
- 6.67" screeen
- Android 11
- Model: Blackview A100
Pre-order the just-announced Google Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 pro and get a pair of Google Pixel Bud A Wireless headphones for free. That's a savings of $100.
It's expected to release on October 28. Buy Now at Target
- Google Pixel 6 128GB Smartphone for $599 (256GB for $699)
- Google Pixel 6 Pro 128GB Smartphone for $899 (256GB for $999)
It's $155 under the price of buying a refurb directly from Samsung (without a trade-in). Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Royalty Electronics via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8150 2.8GHz octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2280x1080 AMOLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 12MP rear camera & 10MP front camera
- 802.11ac wireless
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Samsung S Pen stylus
- Model: SMN970UZKAXAA
That's a $15 drop from our mention yesterday, and the best price we could find for a refurb (without an LCD shadow or other screen defect) by $200. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- A 1-year comprehensive Allstate warranty applies.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core 2.8GHz processor
- 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Dual 12MP rear cameras & 8-MP front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960UZSAXAA
That's a $30 drop from our mention last week and the best price we've seen. (Samsung direct charges $450 for a refurb.)
Update: Headline corrected. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
- Available in several colors (Prism Blue pictured).
- Sold by Phone Caller via eBay.
Apply coupon code "ADIDASFALL25OFF" to get these for $19 less than other 3rd-party sellers. They're sold out at most major stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- In Old Gold.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
Coupon code "ADIDASFALL25OFF" may not be the catchiest, but it does drop prices on orders of $40 or more in a hurry. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the adidas Men's / Women's Fluidflash Shoes for $45 after coupon (low by $40).
That's a savings of $58 off list price.
Update: The price is now $236.86. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by coinexchange267 via eBay
It's savings of 30% off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Ticarve via Amazon.
- Posted by Ashley.
- Why does she love this deal? "These are so handy to keep in the car (or even around the house). They are quick and easy to use in the car if you don't have time for a professional detail."
- reusable
- also cleans printers, cell phones, calculators, TV remotes, computers, and more
- leaves no residue
- Model: TCG001
Apply coupon code "MM66X75U" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by RC Mall via Amazon.
- remote controller uses two AA batteris (not included)
- three 3.7V/300mA rechargeable batteries
- 20 minute runtime
- Model: FX801
Apply coupon code "RS5Z8P3I" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by RC Mall via Amazon.
- gesture photo/video
- gravity sensor control
- remote control via app
- intelligent altitude hold function
- Model: S68
