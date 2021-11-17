It's $300 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 20MPH max speed
- IP65+ water resistance
- aluminum alloy frame
- LCD display
- Model: VA00034
It's $435 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Sold by Exhome via Walmart.
- 7.5AH lithium battery
- aluminum alloy frame
- 36V 250-watt brushless gear motor
- 21.7 to 31 miles in power assistance
- 15.5 to 18.6 miles pure electric usuage
- Model: YINYU14
It's the lowest price we could find by $429. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee (Not a member? See the offer below).
- Removable 48V10ah Lithium battery
- 300 lbs weight capacity
- 750W motor
- 4 Modes: pedal assist, electric, manual or walk mode
- Model: B303BLK
That is $48 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- accommodates bike frames up to 23.2"
- built-in anti-wobble hitch device
- compatible w/ 1-1/4" and 2" receiver hitch
- 35-lb. per bike max capacity
- fits 20" to 29" tire sizes
- Model: 64650
That's a savings of $349 off list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- Removable 48V10ah Lithium battery
- 300 lbs weight capacity
- 750W motor
- 4 Modes: pedal assist, electric, manual or walk mode
- Model: B303BLK
Save on bikes of all types and accessories. Shop Now at Gander Outdoors
- Pictured is the Huffy Granite 26" 15-Speed Mountain Bike for $134.99 ($45 off).
- Shipping adds $9.95, but orders of $99 or more get free shipping.
- Good Sam members get free shipping on $49 or more.
That is the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Ready Play via Amazon
- 3.5mm thickened SBR shock absorbent pad
- reflective strip
- touch screen fingertip
That's $80 under yesterday's mention, $150 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
- 700C aluminum frame
- integrated flush-mount 36V battery
- 4 hour charging time
- 1 hour 20 minute run time on full charge
- Model: HYP-E700-1105
That's $220 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- 26" aluminum frame
- Shimano grip shifter (6-speed)
- 20mph max speed
- 36V / 250W rear hub motor
- 20-mile run time
- Model: HYP-E26-1104
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
It's the best price we've seen. (You'd pay over $200 for a factory-sealed unit elsewhere.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by steve deap via eBay.
- high-performance console
- arcade-quality multiplayer controller
- 2 sets of 8 action buttons and pinball controls
- 150 built-in games, plus 10 bonus games
- 3 free months of ArcadeNet
- Model: HA2802D
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by wholesale_connection via eBay
- radio tuner, digital tuner, karaoke
- digital coaxial RCA, USB
That's a savings of $11 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Black pictured)
Clip the 5% off coupon to save a total of $8 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Xinhao via Amazon.
- USB-C port
- 3 USB-A ports
- 5 AC outlets
- surge protection
- Model: HR-519A
Apply coupon code "34N8GDLV" for a savings of $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by RC Mall via Amazon.
- 170° wide angle view
- built-in G sensor
- loop recording
- Model: WVU6014925412517MW
Apply coupon code "S5MFL99T" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Visit the product page to see a full list of compatible models.
- Sold by Licheers via Amazon.
- overcurrent and overvoltage protection
- Model: LC-A2
Take $8 off with coupon code " 95VDIK6H". Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Blue at this price.
- The Red and Yellow options drop to $13.19 with the same code.
- Sold by Sprint-Watty via Amazon.
- light duty
- CRV steel construction
- magnetic screwdriver heads
- use on electronics, watches, cellphones, and more
- Model: FMAM110USA
