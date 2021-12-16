That's a savings of $10 off list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
That's $20 off and the lowest price we could find, or get the 8-foot model for a buck more. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Socket Solutions via Amazon.
- use it for a more uncluttered, wireless look or to allow furniture to be pushed closer to walls
- thin outlet cover with attached power strip
- Model: 3-M-OVSZ-W
That's a savings of $5 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black at this price. White drops to $12.10 after the on-page clip coupon.
- Sold by Andaxing Tech via Amazon.
- 6-foot cord
- 3 USB ports
- 6 AC outlets
- wall mountable
- 1,680 joules max surge protection
- Model: PW-919
It's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Amazon
- UL listed
- 14 Gauge
- works in -58° to 167°F
- Glow-in-the-dark stripe and lighted end
- Model: 722-143025FZL5F
That's a low by a buck. Buy Now at Walmart
- opt for in-store pickup, or pad to over $35, to avoid shipping fees
- rated for 125 volts/1875 watts
- constructed with 100% copper
- 10/3-gauge
That is the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- 4 outlets
- built-in circuit breaker
It's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Available in Black or White.
- 3 outlets & 3 USB ports
- supports up to 6 devices simultaneously
- 5-ft. heavy-duty extension cord
Among the many Green Monday deals, save up to $500 on select laptops, up to $875 on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, up to $150 off on top headphone brands, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on the iPhone 13, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Apple Watch Series 7 45mm Smartwatch for $379 (low by $40).
Save on a collection of smartphones just in time for the holidays. Plus, additional discounts for trade-ins may be available. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $499.99 w/ activation (low by $300).
Shop smart speakers, streaming media players, ear buds, kitchen items, toys, cell phone accessories, movies, skin care, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Apply coupon code "DNEF" for a savings of $33. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- 3.2 liters of space inside
- Model: MI-EF001
Apply coupon code "YWVV4NNJ" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jetpro via Amazon.
- 0.21-oz. capacity
- adjustable nozzle
- 4 jets
- Model: PJ-1059B
It's $32 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at ipoweradd.com
- Bluetooth 5.0
- USB-C quick charge
- IPX7 waterproof rating
- up to 5 hours runtime per charge
- charging case
- Model: PD-BH1086BK
Shop options from 3- to 10-feet tall and 10- to 50-feet wide. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Available in many sizes and several colors (White pictured).
- 170 GSM 100% non-recycled high-density polyethlene
- 90% visibility- and 95% UV-blockage
- reinforced stitched edges
- anti-rust brass grommets
- Model: TAP0
