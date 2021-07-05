Baseus Electric High Pressure Car Washer for $69

Save $4 when you apply coupon code "BGDNSQ01", making this the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Banggood
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
- Ships from China and may take 2 to 3 weeks to arrive.
- The Car Washer Set is available for $76.99 with the same coupon.
- rechargeable batteries
- 5 spray patterns
- ergonomic washer-shaped handle
- includes water washer, charging cable, and water pipe
- Model: CRDDSQ-01
Save $52 when you apply coupon code "OLKSGC5M". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Banyan Imports via Amazon.
- head pivots up to 90°
- handle expends 57.1" to 82"
- variable speed
- vacuum attachment eliminates dust and particles
- 2 built-in LED light strips
- includes 12 sand paper discs
- Model: DWS1640SJ
That's the best deal we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- fits all 1/4" or 3/8" drills
- angle positions can go up to 45°
- removable handle
- Model: 4525404
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- six spindle speeds
- 15-1/2" between centers
- Model: JWL-1015
Clip the on-page coupon for a total of $75 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4,000mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery
- LED real-time power indicator
- 3 speed switch
- variable speed trigger
- LED light
- includes battery, charger, 3 impact sockets, and case
- Model: BHD850B
Save on a range of power tools and a shop fan. Shop Now at Amazon
- DeWalt 20V MAX XR Oscillating Multi-Tool (Tool Only) pictured for $99 ($40 off).
Get a free tool in cart with the purchase of one select power tool. (Items vary and depend on which one you buy.) Eligible items include tools from Bosch, Kobalt, Craftsman, and Metabo HPT. Shop Now at Lowe's
You can choose from 14 different options for your free bonus tool. Depending on which you pick, that's a savings of up to $59. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Click on the "Free Gift with Purchase" banner to see the selection of bonus tools. Click "Select This Item" for your choice, and then click the "Add Both to Cart" button to get this deal.
- batteries are compatible with over 225 Ryobi One+ 18V tools
- engineered to perform in extreme weather temperatures
- impact-resistant
- integrated LED fuel gauge
- Model: PSK006
That's $10 under our January mention, $70 off, and the best we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Perfect Combo Kit for all your DIY and professional needs
- Includes: 4 Tools, 2 Batteries, Charger, Bag, and Accessories
- Compatible with all batteries in the RYOBI 18-Volt ONE+ System
- Batteries: Easily snaps into place and detaches with quick-release easy-access latches
- Charger: Compatible with RYOBI 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Batteries
- Model: P1818
- UPC: 033287186242
Apply code "BGDNSDT" to save $90. You'll pay more than twice this amount on eBay. Buy Now at Banggood
- Available in several colors (Yellow pictured).
- Shipping adds at least $2.99 depending on ship to location. Ships from a USA warehouse.
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
- two 0.5L mini air tanks
- supports 3 types of inflation
- two breathing valves
- high-pressure air pump
- scuba adapter
- lanyard rope
- nylon hand bag
- oxygen cylinder holder bag
- tool set
Coupon code "BGDNVFM" takes $31 off, saving more than 60%. Buy Now at Banggood
- In White or Blue.
- Shipping adds $2.99.
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
- 5.0 TENS pulse massage
- voice or remote control
- 6 massage techniques
- 4 massage nodes
- 18 strength levels
- red light therapy
- 2 heat settings
- USB charging
Apply code "BGDNCT" to save $50 and get the best price we could find. Buy Now at Banggood
- Available in Green or Blue.
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
- Shipping adds at least $2.99 depending on zip code. Ships from a USA warehouse.
- water-resistant fabric
- inner storage pocket
- hanging hook
- three windows
- includes ropes, pegs, fiberglass poles, and carry bag
The vendor automatically adds $2.18 shipping insurance during checkout, but you can uncheck it if not wanted. (Price shown here is without insurance.) Buy Now at Banggood
- Available at this price in Type 3.
- The same code takes 40% off other size options.
- The vendor automatically adds $0.54 shipping insurance during checkout, but you can uncheck it if not wanted. (Price shown here is without insurance.)
- You must select shipping from USA for this code to work.
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Designed to fit 99% of toilets
- Fixes no/slow refilling, running, and noisy toilets
- Model: 528MP
Apply coupon code "CYE4U325" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Takhrwod via Amazon.
- 3 unlock modes
- requires 4 AAA batteries (not included)
- Model: DZS-001
It's the lowest price we could find by $21.
Update: It's now $119.99. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- Pool pump is sold separately.
- measures 8.5-ft. x 6-ft.
- rust-resistant
- includes repair kit
- Model: 17818
Save $100 when you clip the on-page coupon and apply code "GOBCGGE5". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by SHINFEL via Amazon.
- LED lights
- wireless charging function
- recharge via wall charger, car charger, or solar panel (not included)
- short-circuit, over-voltage, over-power, overload, overheat, and over-charging protection
- USB Type-C PD port, USB 2.0 port, USB 3.0 port, DC input and output ports, and AC outlet
- Model: WT300Y
