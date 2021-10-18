Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" for $26 off list, making them the lowest price we found by $13. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- gold-plated 3.5mm connector with a 1/4" adapter
- 5Hz to 25kHz frequency response
- 53mm drivers
- Model: ATH-AD500X
Apply coupon code "DNEWS208921" for the best price we could find for a refurb by $5. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- IPX4-certified sweatproof
- 9.5 hours playtime per charge
- includes charging cable and case
- Model: EF0760
Save on Bluetooth speakers, earbuds, wireless and wired headphones, floor speakers, subwoofers, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured are the Refurb JBL Tune Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Over-ear Headphones for $59.99 ($15 less than a new model).
That's $39 less than what you'd pay for a factory-sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- This item is new but is missing its original packaging.
- In Black or White.
Save on over-ear, noise-cancelling, in-ear, sports, and more headphone styles. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured are the JBL Tune True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones for $39.95 ($30 off).
Save big on two dozen items in this sale, including headphones, soundbars, audio sunglasses, earbuds, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Certified Refurb Bose Solo Soundbar II pictured for $99 ($100 off).
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" to save an extra 15% off luxury Dyson items, from hairdryers, to multi-purpose hair tools, vacuums, air purifiers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's a savings of $58 off list price.
Update: The price is now $236.86. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by coinexchange267 via eBay
It's $155 under the price of buying a refurb directly from Samsung (without a trade-in). Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Royalty Electronics via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8150 2.8GHz octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2280x1080 AMOLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 12MP rear camera & 10MP front camera
- 802.11ac wireless
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Samsung S Pen stylus
- Model: SMN970UZKAXAA
Apply coupon code "RS5Z8P3I" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by RC Mall via Amazon.
- gesture photo/video
- gravity sensor control
- remote control via app
- intelligent altitude hold function
- Model: S68
Apply coupon code "BP95Y" for a savings of $150. Buy Now at imacwheel.com/ Aukey International Limited
- 36-volt 7.5Ah lithium-ion battery
- 15.5mph max speed
- 250-watt motor
- LCD display
- Model: LNE-16
It's $4 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- For 9 gauge through 22 gauge high-tensile steel wire and aluminum wire
- Molded pin holds wire tightly
- Model: IWTPLB-Z
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|56%
|--
|$74
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register