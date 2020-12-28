It's $174 under list and the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now at Cafago
- USB connection
- fixed-focus laser
- laser protective cover
- Model: ATOMSTACK A5 20W
-
Published 43 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Save 71% off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
- In Blue.
- Sold by cozyarray via eBay.
- large compartment with movable divider
- measures 14" W x 40" L x 6" D
- 2 clear vinyl pockets
- dual zipper zlosure
- holds 18 to 24 rolls
- Model: E-HHHS01
Save on a selection of Crayola easels and art supplies, as well as Blinger sets, a sand art kit, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Select items are expected to arrive in time for Christmas – the shipping estimate at final check out is your best guide.
- Pictured is the Crayola Mini Wooden Art Easel and Supplies for $31.49 ($14 off).
Apply coupon code "H345CM5B" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Cobiz via Amazon.
- requires 4 AA batteries (not included)
- recommended for sewing thickness no more than 1.8mm
Save on a wide range of Cricut crafting materials. Shop Now at Cricut
- Shipping adds $8, although orders of $99 orders or more ship for free via coupon code "SHIPDEC".
- Cricut also takes 50% off a wide range of accessories here.
That's a low by a buck, but most stores charge a lot more. Buy Now at Amazon
- Acid-free pastels
- 50 sticks, 49 colors
- Model: PHN-50
Apply code "C102" to get the best shipped price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Cafago
- This items ships from China and may take up to 15 days or more to arrive.
- 6 massage modes
- 16 intensities
- includes tens pads
- USB rechargeable
Apply coupon code "TRDPAYCB" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by SmallBearBear via Amazon.
- compatible with select Brother printers
- yields up to 2,600 pages per cartridge
- Model: TN660
That's a $30 low. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 1 step
- one 2-part support structure
- 2-bottles of industrial grade adhesive w/ application nozzle
- 1-cutting template
- Model: C-W-W
That's a savings of $54 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- WiFi enabled
- safe touch grill
- ETL safety certified
- Model: HS-1500-PHX-WIFI
It's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Available in Brown.
- includes enough to cover 10 square feet
- genuine solid Teak wood (Tectona Grandis) in oil finish
- Model: BARE-WF2004
