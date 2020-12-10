Save at least $163 off list. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Apluschoice via eBay.
- Available in Sand (pictured) and Gray.
- Telescoping poles
- Stakes and guy ropes for windy weather
- Requires a car or SUV (not included heheh)
- Model: 07CSA
Use coupon code "DLGDA5N9" for a low today by $50 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Monthly subscription fee is required. Plans start at $11.24 per month.
- Sold by Pro+ Tracker via Amazon.
- access reports via iOS, Android, Mac, or Windows devices
- built-in magnets for easy and discreet mounting
- up to 90 days working time per charge
- international SIM card
- 4G LTE coverage
- Model: GT-300S
Apply code "30N9UULR" to save $35 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by QDH Direct via Amazon.
- includes pump, nozzle set, repair patches, and storage bag
- up to 573-lb. (260kg) capacity
- measures 72.8" x 51.2" x 4.7"
- cold-resistant to 25°
- made from PVC
- Model: LQDH1001001
Clip the 5% coupon and apply code "5927WWGQ" to save 50% off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold bu UCar Technology via Amazon.
- 2.4" color display
- supports 9 languages
- scans check engine light, O2 sensor, EVAP system, battery stats, DTC lookup
- live date graphing
- freeze and playback data stream
- on-board monitoring
- auto vehicle information
- Model: YA-201
Apply coupon code "40974C7E" for a savings of $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by GreatCool via Amazon.
- extends to 63" long
- mop head is soft, lint-free, swirl-free, & scratch free
- Model: WH63CWMA01
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes Trizact abrasive disc and 2 coated wipes
- Model: 39173
Save on exterior and interior accessories, lighting, oil, replacement parts, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on tires from Pirelli, BF Goodrich, Good Year, and more. Shop Now at Sam's Club
- Choose year, make, model, and tire size to see selections and offerings.
Save your dollars and slowly become a millionaire like Elon with this Tesla light replacement kit at $6 off list price. Buy Now at bougerv.com
- Coupon code "TESLA6" bags this price.
- In Blue.
- Customized for Tesla Model 3, Tesla Model X and Tesla Model S Model Y
- 4 LED Lights
- 1 Prying Tool
That's $72 under the lowest price we could find for this quantity and weight of silver bars elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by APMEX via eBay.
- .999 fine silver
It's $38 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Gray/Green pictured).
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
Save on a variety of external hard drives and flash drives Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay
- Pictured is the WD My Passport Ultra 2TB External Hard Drive for Mac for $79.99 ($5 low).
- Most items qualify for free shipping.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save $9 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Pick them up in store to save on shipping (which varies by ZIP code).
- 15-foot length (11.69-foot lighted length)
- 70 5mm LED bulbs
- Model: LED8M-70MU-2CG
Save $4 and score a hole in one while you're taking a number two. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's in stock December
23rd18 but can be ordered now.
- Includes 2 balls, putter, green, "Do Not Disturb" sign, and more
- Model: FON-10045
It's a buck under our mention in September, $11 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by KujectDirect via Amazon.
- 50 solder seal connectors in 4 colors
- 480 heat shrink tubes in 5 colors
- waterproof
- insulated
- Model: HTS530
It's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Available in Brown.
- includes enough to cover 10 square feet
- genuine solid Teak wood (Tectona Grandis) in oil finish
- Model: BARE-WF2004
