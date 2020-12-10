alxum.com · 22 mins ago
$20 $30
free shipping
Save $10 off the list price. Buy Now at alxum.com
Features
- transfer speed up to 5Gbps
- one-touch backup
- plug and play
- Model: AX-S100A
Details
Expires 12/30/2020
Published 22 min ago
