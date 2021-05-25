4 in 1 Women's Electric Razor Grooming Kit for $19

That's around $10 less than most eBay sellers charge. Buy Now at Walmart
- Sold by Cshidworld via Walmart.
- includes an electric razor body w/ facial hair, body hair, nose/ear hair, and eyebrow hair heads
- USB charging
- Model: CSDESW01
It's $23 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Clip the on-page coupon to get this price.
- Sold by XIKEZAN via Amazon
- Includes beard conditioner, shampoo, oil, balm, brush, comb, scissors, storage bag, and eBook.
- Model: XIKEZAN
Clip the $20 off on page coupon and applt code "M6H4ICMF" to save $120. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by MONESAO US via Amazon.
- LCD display
- 5 energy levels
- 400,000 flashes
- Model: T6
Shop shavers, beard trimmers, electric toothbrushes, and more. (Hey, not everything on sale will imply to Dad that he has poor hygiene, there are also small appliances, wakeup lights, and some baby items on sale.) Shop Now at Philips
- Pictured is the Philips Norelco Multigroom 5000 Face, Head, and Body Groomer for $35 ($5 off).
It's $3 below the next best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- trimmer
- 13 rinseable attachments
- a cleaning brush
- accessory storage bag
- Model: MG3750
Check out with Subscribe & Save to get this for a buck less than you'd pay picking up this quantity at Walmart. Buy Now at Amazon
- Cool Rush scent
- purports to last 48 hours
- Model: 10079400265408
That's a savings of $20 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- waterproof
- two rechargeable batteries
- Model: 3040s
Save on patio and garden items, clothing, electronics, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
Save on clothing, electronics, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
Redeem this $15 rebate for the best price we could find by as much. Buy Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Limit of 2 rebates per household.
- Thank you for the reader feedback, for ease, we've included a link to the rebate terms (as well as a list of participating retailers) here.
Save on patio umbrellas, lounge chairs, sun shades, grills, fire pits, garden tools, fences, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured is the Topcobe Hammock Hanging Rope Chair for $37.88 ($57 off).
This is $2 less than you'd pay direct from Tracki. (An older model is sold bundled with a 1-year Tracki subscription elsewhere – signing up for a 1-year subscription on top of this Amazon price still works out $4 cheaper than you'd pay for that older model bundle.) Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tracki via Amazon.
- A subscription to Tracki's service is required – you can subscribe monthly for $19.95, or opt for longer plans that take the per-month cost as low as $9.95.
- 2- to 3-day battery life w/ continuous tracking, up to 75-day life w/ occasional tracking
- includes worldwide SIM, magnetic attachment, belt clip, key-chain, and lanyard
- Model: TRKM010A
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Designed to fit 99% of toilets
- Fixes no/slow refilling, running, and noisy toilets
- Model: 528MP
Clip the on-page 20% off coupon and apply code "2BGLTDPF" to take half off. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Phcu via Amazon.
- variable speed
- protective baffle and security lock
- ergonomic non-slip handle
- LED indicator
- includes 2.0mAh battery pack, charger, screwdriver, and wrench
- Model: D901
Apply coupon code "32N78T25" for a savings of $20. That's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- IPX7 waterproof
- 3D stereo audio touch control
- Bluetooth 5.0
- includes charging case
- mic
- Model: G05
