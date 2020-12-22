New
sansiled.com · 32 mins ago
10W LED Wall Pack Light
$10 $20
free shipping

That's a $10 savings off list. Buy Now at sansiled.com

Features
  • auto on and off
  • 50,000-hour lifespan
  • IP65 waterproof rating
  • functions in temps ranging from -13°F to 122°F
  • Model: C2000-DW
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 32 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Lighting & Lamps sansiled.com Private Label Brands
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers
sansiled.com · 3 mos ago
Sansi 10W LED Wall Pack Light
$8 $10
free shipping

Apply coupon code "WALL" for a savings of $2. Buy Now at sansiled.com

Features
  • auto on and off
  • 50,000-hour lifespan
  • IP65 waterproof rating
  • functions in temps ranging from -13°F to 122°F
  • Model: C2000-DW

Used 1 times · Verified: 10/28/2020 · Save $2 after discount · Free Shipping

↑ less
Get Code

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
sansiled.com 50% $8 $10 Buy Now
Sansi   $10 (exp 6 mos ago) -- Check Price