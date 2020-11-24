It's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $45 or more.
- no binders, no fillers, no chemicals
- long burn time
- made from hardwood waste sawdust
- Model: P622LB
That's the best price we could find by $58. Buy Now at eBay
- Add item to the cart to see this price.
- Sold by Buydig via eBay.
- temps up to 950°
- stainless steel construction
- includes baking stone, grilling grate, and more
- uses hardwood pellets (not included)
- Model: PZG100
It's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store or curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges, which vary by ZIP.
- indoor electric BBQ grill for virtually smokeless grilling
- cerami-tech nonstick coating
- hinged lid and removable grill plate
- measures 12.7" x 14.8" x 14.8"
- Model: PXLSG
Most of the grills/smokers featured are marked between 27% and 57% off. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Lifesmart Kamado 133 sq. in. Cooking Surface Charcoal Grill and Smoker for $299 ($401 off)
That's a low by $4, although most stores charge $27 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's back in-stock on November 5, but can still be purchased at this price today.
- measures 15" x 5" x 6.25"
- Model: 12WR
That's a low by $36 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
- 117 sq. in. cooking surface
- stainless grate
- smoke, sear, roast, and bake capabilities
- top mounted cooking thermometer
- includes a cooking stone, electric starter, and cover
- Model: SCS-K15B
Save on popular brands like Blackstone, Coleman, Igloo, Pelican, and more. Shop Now at Gander Outdoors
- Shipping adds $9.95 or bag free shipping on orders of $99 or more.
Though we may still not be as advanced as The Jetsons yet, you can still get a jump start on the future with these deals on smart assistants, security cameras, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
There are almost 30,000 items on offer here, across categories like appliances, electronics, holiday decor, power tools, and more. Many items are also eligible for other offers, which are marked below the item. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Most items bag free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup, or pad your order to over $45, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
The more you spend, the more you'll save in this sale, as detailed below. Shop Now at Lowe's
- You can save
- $300 on orders of $1,999 to $2,498
- $350 on $2,499 to $2,998
- $400 on $2,999 to $3,498
- $450 on $3,499 to $3,998
- $500 on $3,999 to $4,998
- $600 on $4,999 to $5,998
- $700 when you spend $5,999 or more
- Discount will be applied proportionally across all eligible items.
- Pictured is the Frigidaire 30" Smooth Surface 5 Elements 5-cubic foot Self-Cleaning Freestanding Electric Range for $799 ($400 off).
- Most items bag free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup to avoid the shipping fee.
Save on a wide range of tool kits and individual items. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt XR 20-Volt Max 5-Amp-Hour Lithium Power Tool Battery Kit for $199
Though this is at list price, it is not available for preorder anywhere else at the moment. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be released on November 24
- 1 or 2 players
- full size joysticks and buttons
- volume knob
- 17" Screen
- lighted Marquee
- stereo speakers
- USB port
- Model: 1171M01
That's a $2 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes four 8" stainless steel strips with adhesive backing
- Model: 162942
That's the best shipped price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- T-shaped insert
- clear vinyl
- Model: M 6211
It's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Available in Brown.
- includes enough to cover 10 square feet
- genuine solid Teak wood (Tectona Grandis) in oil finish
- Model: BARE-WF2004
